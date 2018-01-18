A week to go until a fantastic party

I can’t believe in a week from Saturday I’ll be celebrating my ninth birthday party at 11 a.m. at Harley-Davidson on 5000 Mercer University Drive with my nonprofit group, Central Georgia CARES. CARES and I are so excited to be there and to see so many of our friends.
It’s also a great time to bring a bag of dog food or cat food for CARES to share. Or if you have any supplies, such as blankets, towels or doghouses that will help keep dogs and cats warm during this cold weather, CARES will be happy to share it with those who need it.
I can’t wait to see my friends at Harley-Davidson, such as Miss Lisa Sassaman and her wonderful chocolate lab, Trig. They have been so nice to not only want to help me celebrate my birthday but also do whatever they can to save dogs and cats. They have a heart for animals that need a hand and want to do their part in helping them out.
That’s why I’m really excited about the rescue groups who will attend and bring some of their great adoptable dogs and cats who need new families to love them. If you haven’t had a chance to meet the people who run local rescue groups you won’t want to miss seeing them next Saturday.
The people who run rescue groups are unsung heroes. They are the unselfish people who devote their time, money and very lives to take care of dogs and cats that others have thrown away. They’re the ones who give hope to hopeless animals. They’re the ones who, if it were not for them, hundreds of pets would not have survived.
We’ll have folks and pets from, among others, Save A Pet, Furever After Rescue, Pixel Fund, All About Animals, Pawsome Southern Rescue, Barkers Good Puppies, Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare, Bondable Pups from Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Kitty City.
Two of the wonderful pets who will attend are Blake, the 9-year-old kitty from Kitty City and Sunny, the sweet ray of sunshine from Save A Pet. They are both fabulous rescues in search of families who will love them.
Blake is a beautiful orange and white kitty who was rescued from a hoarding situation. He was in pretty bad shape when Kitty City found him, but very, very loving. Kitty City showered him with love and care and now he’s in great shape except he doesn’t have a tooth in his head. But his toothless grin makes him all the cuter.
Sunny, the shaggy 44 pound golden mix breed, has the perfect name for her personality. She really is pure joy and loves to play with everyone. She gets along great with other dogs and would be the perfect addition companion to any family.
You’ll also get to meet some of the Bondable Pups from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. This is an amazing program where homeless dogs from Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare partner with inmates from Bibb County. Both the pup and the inmate help each other get ready for a new life on the other side.
Plan to come out and visit Blake and Sunny and all the other wonderful pets we’ll have at Harley-Davidson next Saturday. And of course plan to have some birthday cake with me. See you then!
Send questions to acpup247@yahoo.com. Visit www.acpup.com or like his Facebook page.
