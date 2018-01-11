Hogs will be with hounds for birthday party

Mark your calendars! My birthday party is coming soon so plan to spend the day with me.
Can you believe I’ll be 9 years old this month? I can’t. I don’t feel like a day over 8. But it’s true, in just a few days I’ll be 9 years old.
It seems like only yesterday I was a little boy going to work every day with my dad doing my best to help homeless animals. I lost count of the times I spent trying to console scared, heartbroken pets who were formerly members of families, and for whatever reason, they ended up in the pound with the clock ticking.
I’ve learned the demand for care for animals is great and it takes the whole community to make a difference. I’ve also learned not everyone can be a foster or adopt a pet but everybody can do something.
So nine years later, my nonprofit animal welfare group, Central Georgia CARES, and I are still advocating for animals and the people who love them. And both CARES and I will always be advocating for them with the community’s help. It’s been a wonderful ride even though it seems like the time has rushed by and when I look back it’s a blur.
Now I’ll be looking forward since it’s time to get ready for my ninth birthday party. And guess what? You’re invited! I’m so excited about it and know you will be, too.
Thanks to Lisa Sassaman and all the fabulous people associated with Harley-Davidson, especially their chocolate lab named Trig. Because of their love for animals and the involvement of CARES’ dear friend, Jerry Hamrick, we will be having my party from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 27 at their amazing location at 5000 Mercer University Drive in Macon.
Did you know Harley-Davidson of Macon is the oldest Harley-Davidson dealership in Georgia? That’s pretty historic.
I’m so excited about having my party there among those spectacular Harley motorcycles. Many people call them Hogs and we’ll be bringing dogs so it will be an afternoon of Hogs and Hounds. CARES and I are humbled by this offer of kindness from Harley-Davidson.
Not only will we have my party, lunch and music in an incredible location we’ll also have pet adoptions. We’ve invited some of our local rescue groups to bring their adoptable pets to join us at my party. So we’ll have beautiful dogs and cats looking for new families.
The cats will be safely inside the building waiting for you to come by to visit them. Who knows, you may find the perfect companion for your family at my party.
The folks at Harley-Davidson have been so gracious to offer to let all the animals go inside of the building if the temperature is too low or if the weather is bad. So my party goes forward rain or shine.
We’ll also have a food drive during the party as well. So bring either wet or dry dog and cat food or supplies when you come.
Please mark your calendars for my party, which is oen to the public at no charge. Come help me celebrate turning nine!
Send questions to acpup247@yahoo.com. Visit www.acpup.com or like his Facebook page.
