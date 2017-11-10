Filling furry tummies

I can’t believe Thanksgiving is right around the corner. I can close my eyes and see a beautiful turkey, dressing, sweet potato souffle and the perennial green bean casserole topped with French fried onions. Of course, I won’t be allowed to eat any of it and neither should any pet, but I’ll tell you more about that in a future article.
For most folks though, Thanksgiving is a time to gather with family and friends around a table loaded with a beautiful feast. Memories are made, plans are made, stories are told, waistbands get tighter and belts are loosened. There’s one thing you can count on – folks don’t usually leave hungry.
Being hungry is a terrible thing. I’ve never personally been hungry but I’ve seen dogs and cats who haven’t been fed. I’ve seen dogs and cats who didn’t survive hunger. That’s why my nonprofit animal welfare group, Central Georgia CARES, helps as many hungry animals we can.
For years CARES has helped people struggling to feed pets they love. Sometimes people find themselves in a difficult place and just need a little temporary help. So CARES, through the generosity of donors, helps them out.
CARES also helps feed homeless or feral animals that, through no fault of their own, find themselves alone in this world with no family of their own to ensure they have nutritious food. CARES’ mission is to reduce their suffering.
CARES is currently energetically working in several Macon neighborhoods to feed dogs and numerous feral cats in the many cat colonies. We‘re also helping spay and neuter them so the colonies will not increase in population. But the existing animals need to be fed so CARES is devoted to assist in feeding them.
In order to feed those animals CARES needs your help to make sure we have enough pet food. We depend on the generosity of those who share our heart to help those less fortunate by contributing food.
So starting Saturday and going through Nov. 19, CARES is collecting donations of canned and dry dog food and canned cat food so we may continue to help the many pets in need in our area.
Thanks to Libbie and Malcolm Walthall it’s really easy and convenient to drop off your donation of dog food. Just bring it by the Walthall Exxon Station located at 4433 Forsyth Road in Macon. Bring your contribution in the store and the sweet people at Walthall will show you where to put it.
So while you’re planning your Thanksgiving feast, pick up some dog and cat food and head over to Walthall’s Exxon. Believe me the number of hungry animals in our area is tremendous so we’re counting on you to assist CARES in meeting that need. CARES and the hungry dogs will thank you. And you will feel great about ensuring a hungry pet has a Thanksgiving feast, too.
