Love remembers even after time passes

There seems to be a neverending number of pets in our area who become separated from their parents for one reason or another. That can be a very dangerous scenario when a beloved pet is missing.
It can be especially hazardous for pets who typically are indoor pets and may not be comfortable outside alone. Of course, one of the greatest fears is that a dog or cat who normally is in the safety of his home and is not street savvy puts himself at tremendous risk running loose in heavy traffic.
Traffic is only one danger. There are a myriad of others including predators, snakes, extreme temperature and lack of food or water.
Unfortunately, one potential hazard are people who don’t particularly like animals and choose not to help those that are lost or homeless. Some people may even use aggressive methods to encourage the dog or cat to leave the area. And if the lost pet happens to be a bully breed dog, the dangers seem to be increased.
The emotional cost of being lost for both the pet and the parent is incredible. They experience similar emotions of fear, sadness, depression and discouragement among many other feelings. If the pet is lost for any length of time, the grieving parent wonders if the pet will even remember him if he’s found.
But on a rare occasion, a lost pet can end up in the perfect neighborhood with kind people. That’s what happened to a sweet big bully breed boy who found himself in a sleepy friendly little hamlet near Vineville Avenue.
His luck continued when Russ Howell and his wife, Angie, noticed him. They are both animal lovers and wanted to do what they could to help the dog they affectionately named Buddy. They fed him and gave him fresh water. Then, because he didn’t have any identification Russ took pictures of him and posted them on my Facebook page. He even had him scanned for a microchip but none was found.
Days turned into weeks with no inquiries about Buddy. Even though Buddy was being well cared for he wasn’t with his own family. Russ kept posting on Facebook and using every other outlet possible to try to find Buddy’s family. But still no family.
That’s when Fran Griffith, another neighbor in the quaint Vineville area, offered to foster Buddy in her home. She took excellent care of him inside her home while Russ was continuing to look for his family.
But it had been almost three weeks since they first found Buddy. Would he even recognize his family if by an outside chance they could be found? Since it didn’t seem a family would be found should they find him another family? There were so many questions and very few answers.
Just when they were on the verge of getting discouraged there was a breakthrough. Russ happened to see a picture of a missing dog posted on Facebook who looked a lot like Buddy. The lady who posted the picture was contacted and arrangements were made to have a family member come to see Buddy.
There was much anticipation. It had been three weeks after all. Would Buddy remember his family after so much time passed? That question was answered in a big, emotional way as soon as the family member got out of the car. Buddy’s wagging tail, vocalization and pure joy at seeing the family member removed all doubt that he wouldn’t remember his family.
Had it not been for the kindness, compassion and persistence of Russ and Angie Howell and Fran Griffith in keeping Buddy safe, fed and continuing to look for his family this story might have a different ending. Instead we’re all rejoicing that Buddy recognized the family he loves and is finally reunited with them. It’s a wonderful blessing that love remembers.
Send questions to acpup247@yahoo.com. Visit www.acpup.com or like his Facebook page.
