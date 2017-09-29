Start of fall a good time to prepare you pet for months to come

Happy fall, y’all. I love the change of seasons and fall is one of my favorites.
Even though the temperatures are still a little warm it really looks like fall with the leaves all over the ground. Never mind they’re probably from the fallen trees and limbs from Hurricane Irma, it still looks like fall.
Fall is also the time football season is in full force with exciting games being played under crystal blue skies. Before long we’ll begin to see fall festivals and folks will be baking pumpkin pies everywhere. This is such an incredible, invigorating time of year.
The change of season is a great time to prepare your pet and his environment for the next months to come. Now is the perfect time to get ready for dropping temperatures.
First, check your pet’s ID tag. Can you still read it? How worn does the area that connects to the hook look? Is the information engraved on the tag correct? If not, by all means get a new tag.
If you haven’t had your pet microchipped, spayed and vaccinated, please visit your vet. And remember to keep him on heartworm preventive even if you think mosquitoes are fewer. In fact, pets need to stay on heartworm meds all year long.
You should also check the environment, too. While most pets stay inside with their families, some still stay out in the yard. So, if you have a fence, take some time to check the perimeter to look for any holes in the fence and any possible ways he may escape.
If you have an invisible fence it’s time to check the equipment to make sure everything is in working order. Replace batteries on the collar to make sure the collar will still operate as it’s designed.
Finally, check the doghouse or shelter where your pet stays. Make sure the roof doesn’t leak and make sure it’s up off the ground. Put the house on a pallet so it’s not touching the ground. This will make sure it stays dry in the rain.
Cool weather is right around the corner so now is a good time to insulate your doghouse, too. An inexpensive effective way to insulate is to layer newspaper until it creates a thick wall all on the inside of the house. And that good old reliable duct tape will hold the newspaper up all season.
Make sure there is some sort of barrier attached to the front of the doghouse that allows entry into the house but will block wind, rain and cold. You could use a waterproof mat attached to the house that would let you dog still enter the house but would help keep it warm and dry. You’ll just have to give your baby plenty of time to get used to the doorway.
I’ve even seen some folks attach a heat lamp through the top of the roof of the doghouse to make sure the baby stays warm. That almost assures your pet won’t be cold if he stays outside but makes sure it’s safe and not a fire hazard.
And don’t forget new, clean bedding both for the doghouse for outside dogs and for inside dogs and cats as well.
The change of season is always a great time to take stock to see if we’re up to date on our pet’s medical and environmental preparations for the new season. You’ll feel better and so will your furry family member.
