They work like dogs, so they deserve a treat

As I sit at my computer multitasking between working on my newspaper column and toggling over to Facebook to try to help find a missing dog, I’m thinking about the fact that we’re celebrating Labor Day this weekend. We’re recognizing those folks who work daily to make our nation great and to remember those who’ve gone before us who helped build a strong and prosperous country.
While I wish no pets were ever missing from homes, I’m thankful I have a meaningful job as a working dog in our community. In addition to searching for lost pets I work with my nonprofit animal welfare group Central Georgia CARES as we help animals and the people who love them. But I’m not the only working dog.
There are many types of working dogs who make their contribution to our country every day. Working dogs seem to thrive in their jobs. We enjoy doing what we do because we get such fulfillment from helping others.
Service dogs for example, are trained to do a task that will assist the disabled person with whom he lives. He may assist someone with low vision or he may help a veteran suffering from PTSD. The service dog loves his job so much he becomes the constant companion and friend of the person he serves. They become an inseparable team.
Therapy dogs are another group of special dogs who love their work. They are trained to provide comfort, affection to people who might need a little extra love in their lives.
They work at hospitals, nursing homes, in-patient hospice units, schools, universities and airports, as well as other places. They are sometimes called in to serve during a disaster or catastrophe to help calm people down who have experienced some sort of tragic event.
Then there are K-9s who work with law enforcement. These are specially trained either German shepherds or Belgian Malinois. These are highly intelligent, loyal and protective dogs who are trained to sniff out bombs, drugs, weapons and take down bad guys.
Similar to the K-9s, there are the bloodhounds who are trained to follow the trail of a lost person, a person buried in rubble of an earthquake or explosion and a person who may have escaped from a facility. Bloodhounds are uniquely blessed with an immensely strong sense of smell. They can follow a scent on a trail for 130 miles even if the scent is 300 hours old.
Then there is the entire category of working dogs that assist on farms. There are always cows, goats, horses and sheep on the farm that need to be herded. A well-trained Australian shepherd or border collie can instinctively do the job. Some farmers could not control their herds if it weren’t for these dogs.
So while we enter into this Labor Day weekend and you’re enjoying your barbeque, how about giving your working dog a huge snuggle and let him have day off. He deserves a break. Happy Labor Day!
Send questions to acpup247@yahoo.com. Visit www.acpup.com or like his Facebook page.
