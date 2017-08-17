She seems like a puppy in size and playfulness, but Yuki is a full grown girl who would love her own family.
She seems like a puppy in size and playfulness, but Yuki is a full grown girl who would love her own family. Critical Care for Animal Angels Special to The Telegraph

Pets

Pet of the week: Yuki

August 17, 2017 5:26 PM

Critical Care for Animal Angels at (478-293-2066): Yuki may look like a puppy but this girl is full grown. Adopt this sweet girl and have a puppy for life. She’ll put a smile on your face every time you walk through the door. I hope you will consider giving this girl a wonderful home. Yuki is great with the other dogs. She is such a cuddle bug and loves getting a belly rub. She’s a small girl who is good with dogs of all sizes, and kids — and she is is current on her shots, microchipped and spayed.

