Pet of the week: Yuki

Critical Care for Animal Angels at (478-293-2066): Yuki may look like a puppy but this girl is full grown. Adopt this sweet girl and have a puppy for life. She’ll put a smile on your face every time you walk through the door. I hope you will consider giving this girl a wonderful home. Yuki is great with the other dogs. She is such a cuddle bug and loves getting a belly rub. She’s a small girl who is good with dogs of all sizes, and kids — and she is is current on her shots, microchipped and spayed.
All About Animals
www.allaboutanimals macon.org; Facebook and Petfinder; AllAboutAnimals Macon@yahoo.com; 478-621-5116 (leave a message)
Animal Rescue Coalition Humane Society
archsga@yahoo.com; www.facebook.com/archsga
Central Georgia CARES
www.centralgacares.com; 478-390-3801 Critical Care for Animal Angels; Facebook; 478-293-2066
Critical Care for Animal Angels
Facebook; 478-293-2066
Flint Humane Society
FlintHumane.ForeverHome@gmail.com; 229-273-7030 Furever After Rescue (478) 714-5638; fureverafterrescuega@gmail.com
FURever Friends Humane Society
www.furever-friends.org; haliew232@gmail.com;
478-781-1884
Friends of Perry Animal Shelter
(FOPAS) www.fopas.org; Facebook; lynne@fopas.org; 478-988-7854
Heart of Georgia Humane Society
adopt@hghs.org; 478-477-9713
Heavenly Bundles Rescue
www.HeavenlyBundles Rescue.org; 478-442-4232; Facebook.com/HBARescue; email: 4paws@Heavenly BundlesRescue.org.
Houston County Humane Society
www.humanesocietyhoco. org; 478-599-0211
Jones County Animal Control
www.jonescountyga.org/ depts_animal_control.php; 478-986-1427
Kitty City Cat Rescue
kittycitymacon@yahoo.com; 478-305-7799; Facebook
Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare
Paws and Adopt
pawsandadopt@aol.com; Sara Roberts; 478-361-5544
Paws & Claws Humane Services
www.pawsandclawshumane services.org; 478-278-3079 or 478-278-9581
Putnam County Animal Control
107 Ridley Drive, Eatonton, GA 31024; 706-485-3970; Facebook and Petfinder
Monroe County Animal Control
478-994-7976, Facebook
Save A Pet Inc.
saveapetinc.org; savea petincweb@gmail.com;
478-994-3882
Warner Robins Animal Control
208 Stalnaker Drive, Warner Robins 31088; 478-929-7290; Petfinder
Comments