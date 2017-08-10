Someone who understands

When a baby is born there’s always so much excitement. With that first breath there’s joy about the new life, anticipation and hope for the future, wondering how this new life will grow up to impact our world. It’s love at first sight between the baby and parents while they dream about the journey ahead for this little one.
This scene plays out daily in our world. It seems to hold true for both people and animals. If you’ve ever watched a mother dog or cat love on her babies, looking at them with maternal pride and protecting them with her very life. To the mom, there is nothing more spectacular than her baby. And to the baby, there’s no greater feeling of love and safety than being enveloped in the adoration and protection of his mother.
Drake, the young Great Dane mix with the beautiful blue merle harlequin coat, probably experienced that same beginning. Being brought into this world less than a year ago with a loving mother to welcome him. More than likely he spent the first few weeks of his life having his every need being met and feeling secure, wanted and loved. He was on top of the world.
And then he was adopted.
We don’t really know the details of how his adoption came about. We don’t know the intentions of the person who adopted him. We don’t know if he was shown kindness. We don’t know if anyone played with him, spent time throwing a ball to him or even giving him a hug. We don’t know if anyone comforted him when he was scared.
We only know the end result. When he was discovered chained, alone, frightened, hungry and thirsty not knowing when or if he would ever eat or drink again.
Thank goodness the compassionate people from Monroe County Animal Control removed Drake from this unacceptable environment. And they placed him in the loving care of my partners at Save A Pet in Forsyth, where he, like all the dogs at Save A Pet, received incredible care, affection and attention.
It’s not been an easy road for Drake. But thanks to the patience and kindness of not only the kennel workers at Save A Pet but also to the fabulous kids who come out to Save A Pet to read to the dogs, Drake has blossomed from a pitiful puppy cowering in the corner of his pen to someone who wants to play and wants to be loved.
For someone who’s been mistreated to the degree Drake was, sometimes you carry the scars with you. Sometimes you expect everyone to be like your abuser. Sometimes you can’t believe there’s someone out there who would love you for just being you.
And that’s where Drake is now. Reluctant to trust, shy and slow to warm up to people but seeking love none the less from someone who understands him.
He wants, more than anything, to have someone who understands how his past haunts him but also understands that through consistent care and love memories of the past hurts will be replaced with feelings of security and loyalty.
Drake is looking for that person.
Please visit him at Save A Pet, 618 Maynard Church Road. Forsyth. Call 478-994-3882 for more information about Drake.
Send questions to acpup247@yahoo.com. Visit www.acpup.com or like his Facebook page.
