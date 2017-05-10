Reggie is off the street now and needs a home

It was a beautiful sunny Saturday morning. My aunt Patti Jones was scurrying about running errands near Zebulon Road when something caught her eye.
It really doesn’t matter what tasks animal rescuers are doing, they’re always tuned in to the environment alerting to any animal in need. Whether it’s a dog locked in a parked car or an abandoned kitten, rescuers are always on the alert.
And so it was for Aunt Patti that day. When she glanced over in the direction of what caught her eye she saw a beautiful brown dog run across busy Zebulon Road with cars zipping by on every side.
For anyone who loves animals and sees such a dangerous situation there’s that terrible feeling you’re about to witness a catastrophe. You’re not sure whether to look away or watch. So Aunt Patti watched and prayed.
Thankfully, the dog made it safely across the road and into the grassy area of the church across the street. She breathed a sigh of relief and went over to the church to see if she could catch him.
But he had different ideas. In fact, he disappeared into a huge drainpipe. She left food and water for him so at least he wouldn’t be hungry or thirsty.
She went back Saturday to take more food and the brown dog was there. He still had no intention of being caught. She came back Sunday and he was there and this time he didn’t run from her.
She knew she was making progress but being right on Zebulon Road danger was imminent. She came back every night that week to try to catch him before a tragedy occurred.
By Wednesday she got permission from the church to set a trap. She and two other rescuers set the trap and watched from afar.
They were hopeful when the dog started into the trap. But he was so wise he was able to reach for the bait while keeping most of his body outside the trap. The trap didn’t work for him. It scared him away and was not seen again that night or the next.
Fearing for his safety, Aunt Patti went back Friday night and saw the brown dog. Determined not to leave until he was caught she stayed. Three hours later she had a leash around his neck.
The danger was over and Reggie was grateful to be caught. He’s a fabulous, joyful affectionate boy. He loves other dogs, people and enjoys running and exercise. He’s now available for adoption through Furever After Rescue.
Are you a walker or runner interested in sweet companionship? Or do you have a lonely dog who needs a fun loving sibling? Reggie is the boy for you.
For information about Reggie, call 478-714-5638 or email me. You won’t regret it.
Send questions to acpup247@yahoo.com. Visit www.acpup.com or like his Facebook page.
