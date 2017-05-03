Those eyes say it all

Oh, those eyes. Those beautiful soulful eyes that knew years of neglect, hurt and abuse. There was just something about those eyes.
The older emaciated German shepherd crawled into a Macon homeowner’s yard. His injuries appeared extensive. He was in such bad shape, in fact, the homeowner feared he was dying.
Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare came to pick him up. They processed him into their system and took his picture as they do all animals. The named him Piper.
But they were quite concerned about his condition and put out the plea on Facebook for a rescue group to take him. They knew a rescue group would be able to give him constant attention.
That’s when Kristin Reid, with Reid Rescue, saw his picture and was captivated by his eyes. In spite of Piper’s obvious suffering the kindness in his eyes defied the state of his health.
Kristin was drawn to him and commented on the Facebook post. Fittingly, Kristin had just changed the mission of her rescue group to focus on senior dogs in need. And here was Piper looking back at her from the picture.
About the same time a friend of hers, Michael Deignan, saw Piper’s picture, too. Michael, his wife, Anna, and son, Parker, always wanted a German shepherd and were thinking of getting a puppy. Adopting a rescue dog had never crossed Michael’s mind. But then he saw those eyes.
Although Piper’s eyes were exceptionally kind, Michael also saw sadness and confusion. His eyes spoke volumes about a dog who hadn’t had a lot go right in his life.
They were eyes that belonged to someone who knew suffering and pain. They were eyes of someone who was just trying to survive. And from the looks of it, not doing such a good job at survival. His survival was even in question.
Immediately, thoughts of getting a German shepherd puppy vanished from Michael’s mind. He felt strongly that it was time Piper’s fate changed and it was up to him to step in and do something to help. He knew he and his family could make a difference in this sweet dog’s life.
Kristin and Michael arranged to go to Macon Bibb County Animal Welfare to meet Piper in person. When they did those kind, soulful eyes were accompanied by a gentle, loving spirit. How Piper could be so affectionate in spite of his physical condition was a testament to his extraordinary demeanor.
Kristin and Michael were stunned though by the extent of his injuries. A starved body full of scars, tongue partially missing and paws so ulcerated he could hardly walk. He was a pitiful sight. Still, he was sweet and loving.
Piper went home with Kristin for a period of time until he can recuperate and heal. The Deignan’s visit him regularly and have bonded with him as his new family.
Now that he has been given excellent medical attention, outstanding nutrition and is continually showered with love, his eyes shine. In addition to seeing kindness in his eyes, you now see hope. It may even be the first time Piper’s ever had hope.
All because Kristin and the Deignans knew they had to help.
