Need shots cheap? Bring your pet to AC’s birthday party

Do you need rabies shots and annual vaccines for your dog or cat? Wouldn’t it be nice to get them for a low price? Then plan to join me at my birthday party. Details are below … keep reading.
I’m so excited about my upcoming birthday party I can hardly wait. It’s 1-3 p.m. Feb. 25 at Georgia Industrial Children’s Home located at 4690 Mumford Road in Macon. This year we will be down by the lake behind the beautiful white Administration Building.
It’s going to be so much fun and I hope you’re planning on being there with us. We will be collecting dog and cat food to help hungry homeless animals and to assist people in need who may need a hand. You can either drop off the food during business hours in the lobby of the Administration Building or you can bring it to the party.
We’ll also be hosting the Doxie Derby, where tiny wiener dogs or dachshunds will race against each other. If you’ve never see these little ones run with all their might with their miniature legs, it’s something you won’t want to miss.
So tell everyone you know who has a sausage dog to bring them to run for the gold. The entry fee for the Doxie Derby is only $10 per dog. Even if you don’t have a dachshund, come on out to the party and cheer them on.
We’ll also enjoy having the K9s from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at my party. These highly trained dogs are always fascinating to watch as they display their skills for the audience. When you watch these dogs and their talented handlers you will feel even more protected by our law enforcement than you already do now.
While we’re talking about special K9s, we’ll remember Zeus, the K9 from Monroe County who recently passed away. We want to pay tribute to him and his partner, Officer Chad Beck, for the work they did in protecting the public.
One new great feature at my party will be a low-cost vaccine clinic. If your dog or cat needs annual shots bring it to the party, where most shots are $12 each. The vaccine clinic will be located in the cabin by the lake in same area as the party.
Please bring dogs on leashes with non-slip collars. Trust me, it is important that you follow this suggestion of a non-slip collar and not use a regular collar that scared dogs can easily back out of and escape. They’re sometimes called choke collars or martingale collars and can be found at large pet stores.
Cats must be transported in secure cat carriers and not in your arms or on leashes. There have been several recent experiences with cats escaping who were being walked with leashes and harnesses so please bring them in locked carriers instead.
Please make sure your pet has on a current, legible ID tag when you bring it to the party. In fact, your pet should always be wearing an ID tag just to be safe.
Please make plans to join Georgia CARES and me as we celebrate my eighth birthday. Remember to bring bags of food so we can continue our mission of helping others. And plan to have a lot of fun. See you there!
Send questions to acpup247@yahoo.com. Visit www.acpup.com or like his Facebook page.
Comments