Calling all doxies to my party

Do you have a dachshund or know someone who does? Would you like for them and you to have tons of fun? Then you will want to read every word of this article so you won’t miss important information and a chance to have a blast.
Can you believe I’ve just turned 8 years old? Where did the time go, for Pete’s sake? It seems like only yesterday I was the tiny puppy abandoned and left to freeze out under the stars that frigid February night. Thank goodness I was rescued and have had a charmed life ever since.
I really have had a truly wonderful life and will be celebrating at my upcoming birthday party 1-3 p.m. Feb. 25. It’s going to be so much fun and you’re invited. If you haven’t already put my party on your calendar please go ahead, and mark it down so you can join the fun.
We’ll be partying again this year at the beautiful Georgia Industrial Children’s Home at 4690 Mumford Road in Macon. The wonderful people at GICH have always been so good to my non-profit group CARES and me. They have always been so willing to share their gorgeous campus with us.
Once again we will do a food drive to collect food for hungry dogs and cats. So, if you can, please bring some food so we can help the animals. If it’s more convenient to bring food before the party, feel free to drop it off any time during business hours in the lobby of the administration building at the Children’s Home. It’s the lovely white building with the huge columns.
This year my party will be down by the lake behind the administration building. We’ll have our cupcakes and punch in the pretty pavilion, and guess what else we’ll have again this year? The ever popular Doxie Derby.
If you’ve never seen a race where adorable little dachshunds compete against each other and race with their tiny little legs running like crazy to reach their family you simply have to see this. You really will be in for a treat.
I know every doxie is naturally cute but if you want to make him even cuter put a costume on him so he can really call attention to himself when he runs in the race. Watching the little guys run while they’re all dressed up is just cuteness overload.
All dachshunds who are current on their vaccines are welcome to participate, and it’s only a $10 entry fee per doxie. Registration will be 1-1:45 p.m. with races beginning at 2.
So join us 1-3 p.m. Feb. 25 at Georgia Industrial Children’s Home to celebrate my birthday, collect dog and cat food for the hungry and to determine who the dachshund champion will be. Follow my article next week as I tell you more of what will happen at my party on the 25th. You won’t want to miss it.
