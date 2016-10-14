Choose your furry new buddy wisely

0:41 Art students use 3D printer to give disabled, homeless kitten new leg Pause

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

1:17 Canadian couple weds at Cat House on the Kings

0:54 Fire department rescues kitten from fire

1:55 Polar bear makes a splash at Columbus Zoo debut

1:10 Georgia family reunites with lost dog in North Carolina

2:02 Mom and her puppies reunited after they are surrendered to humane society

2:12 Video: Valentine's Day at the zoo

2:32 Video: Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs

1:27 Southwest Coach: "We knew we were going to win... "