Runt of litter who had rough start is an online hit

It’s amazing how life turns out sometimes. It seems like when the world comes crashing down there is always something good that comes from it. Even in the bleakest times there’s a ray of sunshine.
It all started when a house fire displaced a family with puppies. The family moved to temporary housing in an apartment complex along with the puppies. Just when they thought all was well, the neighbors complained about the puppies.
As if things couldn’t get any worse for them, the landlord informed them the puppies would have to go immediately. Not knowing what to do, the family posted on Facebook that eight puppies desperately needed homes. They feared they would have to take the puppies to animal control where the outlook was possibly grim.
Erlene LeBorgne, founder of Maine Lab Rescue that has transported and adopted hundreds of dogs from Georgia, learned of this family’s predicament. The family was contacted and asked to give Maine Lab Rescue a few hours to make arrangements for the eight puppies.
Then the family mentioned there was actually a ninth puppy. The runt. Blind. Crippled. Only able to sit in a corner and spin in circles.
The chances for a future for her were not good. Especially when they had eight healthy ones who needed homes, too. Who would want a handicapped puppy?
Little did this family know Miss Erlene has a heart for special needs babies. Without hesitation she promised the family she would take the handicapped baby girl. And she would make arrangements for the other eight as well.
She immediately found a foster home for the handicapped puppy to be safely cared for until a medical assessment could be done to try to identify her problems. The other eight puppies were eventually transported to Maine where seven were adopted in one day and the eighth was adopted the following week.
Miss Erlene figured the special needs puppy needed a special name. So she named her Bree, which means power, strength, vigor and virtue. These qualities would definitely be needed to face the physical challenges that lay ahead for Bree.
Bree is now in Maine and has been evaluated by, among others, a veterinary ophthalmologist who determined she is blind but her eyes are perfect. The veterinary ophthalmologist believes the cause of her blindness to be the same neurological issue originating in her cerebellum causing her inability to walk well.
The cost for extended studies, which might or might not determine the origin of the problem, is beyond what any rescue group could reasonably incur, not to mention the cost if it were it a condition that could be treated. So Bree has been put on antibiotics to address what the doctor suspects could be a potential cause.
In the meantime, Bree has become a Facebook sensation. Miss Erlene posts videos of her progress online with scores of people viewing them. The pure joy and happiness this blind puppy exhibits is uplifting to everyone facing trials in their lives.
She seems to take pleasure in exploring every inch of space even if she wobbles a bit in doing it. And then she is so overcome with delight she’ll jump straight up in the air with complete elation. I expect to hear her giggle at any moment during the videos.
For a little girl who had such a rough start being born blind, crippled with neurological deficits, then survived a house fire followed by an eviction, I am amazed at her determined happy spirit. She has such a zest for life she can hardly contain herself. She’s going to be even happier when she learns the LeBorgnes are keeping her as a member of their family.
Yes, Bree, power, strength, vigor, virtue … and sheer happiness. It’s the perfect name for a girl who’s chosen happiness over despair. She’s chosen gratitude for a life filled with challenges she’s ready to conquer. She’s a great example for anyone facing overwhelming obstacles that no matter how dark the cloud, there’s always a silver lining.
Send questions to acpup247@yahoo.com. Visit www.acpup.com or like his Facebook page.
Comments