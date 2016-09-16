Pet Picks: Middle Georgia Adoptable animals (updated Sept. 17, 2016)

AJ and Hutch; 6 months old; male; bonded; friendly; All About Animals
Adam; 2 years old; male; family-friendly; Kitty City Cat Rescue
Athena; 1 year old; female; good with children; good with cats; gentle, friendly; Kitty City Cat Rescue
Ava; 8 years old; female; Labrador retriever mix; playful for her age; Critical Care for Animal Angels
Bubby; 1-2 years old; male; pit bull mix; gentle; All About Animals
Bunny; 11 months old; female; good with cats; Kitty City Cat Rescue
Butterscotch; 1 1/2 year old; female; affectionate, playful; All About Animals
Cooney; 6 months old; male; good with children; Kitty City Cat Rescue
Czar; 1 1/2 years old; male; needs a fenced yard; very active; Critical Care for Animal Angels
Eleanor; Chihuahua mix; no small kids; Critical Care for Animal Angels
Gemini; 1 year old; female; loves attention; Kitty City Cat Rescue
George; 1 year old; male; loves to play, snuggle; Kitty City Cat Rescue
Giant; 1 year old; male; Labrador retriever mix; needs older kids; Critical Care for Animal Angels
Jacks; 8 years old; male; hound/Dalmatian mix good with kids; Save A Pet
Koda; 1 year old; female; shepherd mix; very low key; All About Animals
Licorice; 6 months old; male; playful; Kitty City Cat Rescue
London; 2 years old; female; pit bull mix; loves kids; All About Animals
Merle; 1 1/2 years old; female; Humane Society of Houston County
Mia; 2 years old; female; loves people; quite the talker; All About Animals
Milo; 5 months old; male; good with cats; loves to play; All About Animals
Monica; Norwegian elkhound; needs to be the only dog; Humane Society of Houston County
Oakley; 10 months old; male; kids 12 years old and older; Humane Society of Houston County
Peavy; 3 years old; male; Labrador retriever; good with dogs; needs a fenced yard; Save A Pet
Podee; 3 years old; male; Great Pyrenees/border collie mix; needs a fenced yard; Save A Pet
Rico; 1 year old; male; good with children; good with cats; laid-back; Kitty City Cat Rescue
Scotty; 6 months old; male; pointer mix; good with children; Save A Pet
Tom Waits; male; bulldog mix; sweet; Critical Care for Animal Angels
Venus; 2 years old; female; good with children; Kitty City Cat Rescue
Victor; 6 months old; male; loves to cuddle; Kitty City Cat Rescue
Winter; 2-3 years old; male; pit bull mix; great with kids; house-trained; All About Animals
Bennie; 5 years old; male; Pekingese; blind in one eye; Humane Society of Houston County