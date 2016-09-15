Mr. Jesse’s recovery from accident, illness attributed to companion, Lady

My friend, Jesse Faust, recently celebrated his birthday. It was a birthday we weren’t sure we would see this year, but we were so happy to say Mr. Jesse is doing great.
You may remember Mr. Jesse from his treks in his scooter up and down U.S. 41 near Bolingbroke along with his beloved dog, Lady. One thing that caught everyone’s eye was that Mr. Jesse would dress Lady up in custom made dresses or tutus before they would go for their walks.
Mr. Jesse was the self-proclaimed mayor of Bolingbroke and was a daily fixture along the roadway. In fact folks traveling that route regularly would become concerned if Mr. Jesse were to miss a day of walking Lady.
During the past year, because of serious health events, there were many reasons to be concerned. But through it all Lady was Mr. Jesse’s motivation to get well.
Mr. Jesse adopted Lady when she was just a baby, and he was living in Macon. She was his constant companion in the personal care home in which he lived.
From the beginning he attached her leash to his wheelchair and they would set out for their daily walks in downtown Macon. Lady was raised pulling Mr. Jesse’s manual wheelchair so she grew strong and muscular. She was like a sled dog.
She not only was his companion, she was his protector. That was never more clear than when Mr. Jesse and Lady were out for a walk one day on Highway 41 in Bolingbroke and were struck by a car. Mr. Jesse was injured but Lady was fine. Lady protected Mr. Jesse until the ambulance could safely retrieve him and get him to the hospital.
Thankfully Mr. Jesse eventually recovered from the accident and later attributed his recovery to the love he has for Lady. She was the inspiration he needed to face grueling physical therapy. He excelled at physical therapy since that was his key to getting back with the dog he considered his only family.
Soon they were back on the road again, tutus and all. Unfortunately daily travels on the road were short lived.
Mr. Jesse began experiencing significant medical issues and had many visits to the hospital. Each time Lady was the drive he needed to devote himself to his recovery and rehabilitation.
But last fall he became seriously ill and was hospitalized for an extended period. Everyone was worried about him and the outcome was looking bleak. Lady was taken to the hospital to visit Mr. Jesse so she could see him. Even in the midst of his illness, Mr. Jesse responded to her.
After more than a month he was released from the hospital but, due to his health, was not allowed to return to his previous home and was moved to a fabulous nursing home in Macon.
We were all praying Mr. Jesse would survive. And just like a cat with nine lives, Mr. Jesse not only survived he thrived.
Lady was not able to go with him to the nursing home so my Aunt Patti Jones took her in. She quickly adapted to life with her new siblings. She also visits Mr. Jesse in the nursing home when she can.
The love Mr. Jesse and Lady share is evidence of the strong bond humans and animals have. Because of this unbreakable bond and the incredible love between Mr. Jesse and Lady, Mr. Jesse was able to celebrate a birthday we were afraid wouldn’t happen.
