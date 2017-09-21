Pumpkins are popping up everywhere

They’re bright orange, sort of plump, and just like Ruffles potato chips, they have ridges. They pop up every year about this time as if to punctuate the fact that autumn is upon us. They can be used to decorate in their current form. But when you open them up and scoop out their insides, add some sugar and spices and bake; they become delicious pies. When you have finished scooping them out, you can then use your imagination to carve them into all kinds of spooky creatures. They are very versatile. As if you didn’t know by now, I’m writing about pumpkins – a traditional symbol of fall.
I have always been fascinated with pumpkins. Even as a child I used every shade of orange my crayon box offered to render this most recognized form of a gourd. From the color “tangerine” to simply one named “orange,” I carefully blended these shades until I formed, for that age and time, a pretty good replica of my subject matter.
I drew these pumpkins on just about everything I could locate from typing paper to cardboard box lids. I even used the white card that my mother’s hosiery was perfectly wrapped around. I guess I was recycling even way back then. After I had completed my masterpieces, I usually gave them to my favorite teachers and fellow students. I always saved at least one for my mother, who had, after all, provided the paper. She saved all my drawings that her chest of drawers would hold. Not just the ones that featured pumpkins, but also the ones that showcased current cartoon characters and whatever else struck my fancy at the time.
I don’t have too many of my childhood drawings left. Time has a distinct way of whittling away at childhood possessions. Each time I moved as an adult, I parted with more and more of them. As a result, I ended up with very few of my original renderings. Noticing pumpkins have recently been popping up everywhere took me straight back to my early years. Unfortunately, I can’t put my hand on any of my early pumpkin renderings but, in my mind, I can still see them.
Those drawings came to mind the other day when I took a trip to the grocery store in search of pumpkins to decorate around our home. I didn’t even turn the corner before I was greeted by rows and rows of these plump, orange-colored beauties. There they sat, like a giant had blown orange bubbles that had come to rest in perfect form without popping. I stood there and tried to take it all in.
There were large ones and squatty ones. There were tiny ones and medium ones. Some were taller than others and some appeared to have been squished by the same giant that blew the bubbles. Some had what looked like warts while others were as smooth as a baby’s behind. Most of them still had stems attached but a few had obviously been snapped off in transit.
Each one of them definitely had their own unique personality, which made it very difficult for me to choose which ones to take home. After much consideration, I ended up with a whole gambit of shapes and sizes. I felt as though I was adopting a pet as I put them in the back seat of my car for their journey.
Fall officially began Friday. In celebration, each of you should “adopt” some of these pumpkins. They are great to use as decorations and certainly add color to the fall landscape. Use them as they are right now and then clean them out and carve them for Halloween. Don’t forget to make a pumpkin pie or roast some seeds. You can even draw one if you like!
