New year brings chance to be better than the year before

“There is no doubt in my mind you can do it,” Mother used to tell me when I was over-whelmed with a project or an assignment. I was always so hard on myself to be better each time. Her encouragement always helped.
I’ve used Mother’s words of encouragement as my mantra many times throughout my life as projects piled up and the amount of time to finish them dwindled away just as quickly.
“You can do it all,” I would say as I pushed myself to the brink of the impossible.
Recently, amidst all the stress that comes with Christmas, I took on several commissioned paintings and drawings. Each one was to be a Christmas gift from a husband or wife to his or her spouse. Very different in size and subject matter, these commissioned pieces were always in the back of my mind as I worried about how little time I had to do them — along with all my Christmas speaking engagements and other responsibilities.
It’s not the first time I’ve found myself in this exact position. In fact, it’s a pretty common situation for me to be in. I’m a people-pleasing person and have trouble saying these eight words: “I’m sorry, I don’t have time right now.” Instead I say, “Of course I can do it!”
As December arrived in a swirl of glitter and colorful lights, I knew I needed to get busy. It certainly wasn’t because I just sit around and do nothing — that rarely happens with me. It was just finding the time to get into the right frame of mind to create.
We’ve all been in similar situations. Deadlines sneak up like a cat does to a mouse. Before we know it, the due date is here. A few weeks ago, I just about hyperventilated when I sat in front of a calendar and realized my creative time was slipping away.
“Mark, why do you do this to yourself every Christmas?” my wife Debra asked.
I decided to give that question some thought before I answered. After pondering for a couple of days, I answered that Christmas only comes once a year. People wanted to create something very special for their loved ones. They chose me to make their gift ideas into reality. I had told them I could have their gifts ready by Christmas, and now I had to honor my promises.
Burning the midnight oil, one by one I began to tackle each piece of artwork. We all know that beginning any project is the hardest part. With me, after I start, the creative process takes over. I decided to start with the smaller ones first and saved the largest painting for last.
That painting is of a clear vase of zinnias sitting on a table. It is especially detailed with all the petals, stems and a glass vase filled with water. There was absolutely no wiggle room in my schedule. I did what I do any time I’m standing in front of a blank canvas. I shift the way I think, expect the best of myself and then begin to paint.
One day turned into two as the zinnias began to bloom on the canvass. The painting was colorful and happy and I ended up enjoying the process. I was so exhausted when I finished but pleased that I had accomplished what I had set out to do. That is always a very rewarding feeling.
Today begins a new year. It gives us another chance to do better than we did the year before. There will be good days and bad days, and we will all most certainly make mistakes. I’m sure I’ll overbook my schedule and then complain that I never have any time to rest. But, there is something special about standing in the presence of a new year. There is hope!
I’ll end this year of columns with a lesson I recently learned from a wise friend concerning the four commissioned pieces of art.
When I was complaining about all the artwork I was doing, how tired I was and how little time I had, she listened and then said, “Mark, you should be happy you have the talent to create something that will bring so much joy to others.” She was indeed right! Sometimes we just need to be reminded.
Happy new year!
