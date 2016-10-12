It’s time to buy fall foliage trees

▪ Buy fall foliage trees such as maples now. The intensity of the leaf color can vary greatly from tree to tree, so if you buy now, you can get the best leaf colors possible. Look at some of the new hybrid trees. These varieties offer consistent leaf color and greater disease resistance.
▪ Now is the time to begin moving house plants indoors. Do this to acclimate the plants to the new indoor environment. Check for insect and disease problems, and treat them before you move the plants inside.
▪ It is too late to seed warm-season grasses such as Bermuda and Centipede. Use winter rye instead, then seed warm-season grasses in May.
▪ To prevent yellowing leaves, give azaleas a treatment of fertilizer.
▪ Continue cutting back perennials that are going dormant. Weed beds and add mulch.
▪ Clean those bird feeders with a little soapy water and rinse well. With the winter months approaching, our feathered friends will soon be looking for food.
▪ Remove faded flowers on chrysanthemums. The plants will spend less energy on seed production, which will produce more blooms. Water on a regular basis.
▪ What’s blooming this month? Tea olives, beauty bushes, perennial salvias, toad lilies, daisy “Ryan’s Pink,” mums, pansies, swamp sunflowers, roses and mums.
▪ Get a soil test now for gardens, lawns, shrubs and trees.
Todd Goulding provides residential landscape design consultations. Contact him at fernvalley.com or 478-345-0719.
Comments