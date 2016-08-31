Time to clean out summer weeds, divide perennials

▪ Fall is the very best time to design and plant the landscape. Save time and money with a professional design.
▪ Now is the time to dig and divide perennials. This will encourage healthier plants and better blooms. Discard diseased or low performing plants.
▪ Clean weeds and debris from summer beds. This reduces disease and insect problems, plus the beds will look neater.
▪ Sow seeds of cool season crops such as spinach, kale, turnips and lettuce.
▪ Prune gardenia, ligustrum, boxwood, yaupon, juniper and any shrub that will not bloom or have berries this fall and winter.
▪ Remove privet from every part of your yard, it is a nuisance shrub that will become invasive through landscapes and forest.
▪ Finally, the rains have stopped! It’s feast or famine. Turn the irrigation on and get out the hose.
▪ Spring blooming daffodils and tulips are in stores now. It’s time to buy them and start planting. Add them to fall containers for spring blooms. The more the merrier!
Todd Goulding provides residential landscape design consultations. Contact him at fernvalley.com or 478-345-0719.
