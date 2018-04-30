Ask Angie's List: How should I prepare my home for disasters?

The best time to think about a disaster is long before it happens. Although disasters happen year-round, spring represents an excellent opportunity to think through your disaster plan, with tornado and hurricane seasons on the horizon.
WHAT SHOULD I DO IN ADVANCE OF DISASTER?
Advance planning is the key to making it through weather-related disasters. The simple steps you take now will become complicated if you have to do them in a hurry and under pressure.
Evaluate the strength and stability of your home before disaster strikes. Pay particular attention to your roof, shutters, windows, doors and garage doors.
Don't forget to check out your trees. Diseased, dead or dying limbs can be hazardous flying objects in high winds. Have a professional evaluate and trim your trees if necessary.
Place all your important documents such as insurance policies, passports, and marriage and birth certificates in a secured lockbox you can easily reach.
If you don't already know how to shut off utilities such as the water supply, gas or electricity to your home, find out how to do so.
Have a written disaster plan for your family, including where to go in the event you're separated, evacuation routes, and potential shelters if you must leave your home. Make a contact list for family and friends, and plan ahead for at least three days without power or running water.
Keep a list of possible contractors you'll want to contact after a disaster has passed, so you don't have to scramble later. Review your insurance policies and make sure you're covered for the most likely disasters. Be aware that most homeowners' insurance policies don't cover flood damage.
WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A DISASTER IS IMMINENT?
If you have time to plan ahead for dangerous weather, take further steps to secure your home. If you don't have hurricane shutters, tape up or board windows. Tape won't stop glass from breaking, but it can minimize the number of loose shards. Store outdoor objects such as lawn furniture and patio umbrellas indoors to prevent them from becoming flying projectiles. Any items too dangerous to bring indoors, such as propane grills, should be tied or chained down securely.
Fill your car's gas tank and park it either in a garage or well away from trees or branches that might fall.
WHAT GOES INTO A HOME DISASTER KIT?
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) strongly urges homeowners to maintain an emergency kit with enough supplies to sustain for up to 72 hours. Assemble it well in advance of an emergency and store it in an easily accessible location. Some basics include:
– First aid kit
– 1 gallon of water per person per day
– Knife and multi-tool
– Flashlight and extra batteries
– Matches in waterproof container
– Can opener
– Local maps
– Duct tape
– Dust mask
– Whistle
– Plastic sheeting
– Three-day supply of nonperishable food
– Wrench or pliers
– Battery-powered or hand-cranked National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio
Also, if you have pets, don't forget to plan for their needs as well! Microchip your pet and make sure they have a collar with their name and your contact information. Add food, litter, leashes and carriers to your disaster kit.
Paul F. P. Pogue is a reporter for Angie's List, a trusted provider of local consumer reviews and an online marketplace of services from top-rated providers. Visit AngiesList.com.
