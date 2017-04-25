Knockout rose easy to care for and bloom for long time

▪ Try double flowering knockout roses. The shrub roses are easy to care for and reward you with blooms from April through December.
▪ Prune azaleas as blooms fade. Never, ever, ever shear these shrubs. Prune the longest branches back to a main stem or to another branch further inside the shrub. It take more time this way, but in the long run you will actually prune less often.
▪ The pansies are looking pretty bad. Now is the time to replant those beds and containers with warm season annuals for a splash of color.
▪ Time to check the irrigation/sprinkler system. I don’t know about you, but every year my system needs some kind of tweaking. Need help? Call me.
▪ Have a dull, colorless spot in the garden? Buy a terracotta container measuring at least 20 inches across. Fill the container with colorful annuals and perennials.
▪ Let’s not forget about the indoor plants. Repot plants that have become pot bound. Remember to go up only one pot size. Increase the fertilizer schedule for the growing season.
Todd Goulding provides residential landscape design consultations. Contact him at www.fernvalley.com or 478-345-0719.
