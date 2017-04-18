Try drift roses in your spring lanscape

▪ I am having great success with drift roses! These low-growing, repeat-blooming roses add color and interest from spring through fall. Plant in full sun for best flowering. Water during dry spells and during their first season. Deer will eat these, so be prepared to use deer repellant.
▪ Continue buying annuals and perennials for the landscape. Remember to buy five, seven or 10 plants for more impact. Spacing is critical! Annuals are typically spaced about a fist-distance apart (thumb to pinky) and in staggered rows. Annuals are only in place for a season, so we plant them close for impact. Perennials are usually spaced 8-12 inches apart and in staggered rows, but read the labels for exact spacing. Because perennials continue to grow for many years, we give them more room to grow together.
▪ Now is the time to trim evergreen foundation hedges. Any shrub that is finished blooming, as well as azaleas, may now be pruned. Prune azaleas with hand pruners, not hedge trimmers.
▪ The trend in flower colors this year is green and white or bright colors. Try shrubs and plants with lime green or bright yellow leaves for an unusual accent of color.
▪ Bright colors and pastels are still the go-to colors being used in outdoor cushions and rugs.
▪ It’s time to fertilize the lawn. But first, get a soil test. Soil tests are available from your local county extension office. They cost about $8.
▪ Now is the time to plan hardscape projects such as walls and walk ways.
▪ Add organic matter or compost to flower beds. This will help loosen the soil, providing better nutrient and water absorption. Mulch to a height of 3 inches.
Todd Goulding provides residential landscape design consultations. Contact him at fernvalley.com or 478-345-0719.
