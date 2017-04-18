Tips for successful tomatoes

Tomatoes are one of the most popular — as well as challenging — garden plants to grow. Many people who do not typically go to the trouble of a full-fledged garden still have a tomato plant or two.
Many testify that there is nothing better than a mid-summer BLT sandwich made from a fresh, vine-ripened tomato. Whether you are trying to grow the “perfect” tomato for neighborhood bragging rights or for that tomato sandwich, here are some tips to make things a little easier.
▪ Site selection: Whether you plant in the ground or in a container, pick a location that receives at least eight hours of full sun each day. Tomatoes prefer soil that is well-drained and amended with organic matter. Plants can be set out through mid May — after the danger of frost has passed. Hopefully, the threat of freezing temperatures has now passed in Middle Georgia.
▪ Plant selection: Start with healthy plants. As far as variety selection, the choices are nearly limitless. When shopping for plants, here are two terms to know.
“Determinate” varieties grow in a more compact bush form and produce most of their crop at one time. These varieties will often produce earlier in the year and are a good choice for canning, which requires a large supply of tomatoes at one time.
“Indeterminate” varieties produce their fruit (yes, tomatoes are botanically fruit since they come from a flower) in clusters along a vine that continues to grow throughout the season. These varieties will produce fruit up until the first frost.
▪ Disease resistance: If you experienced disease problems last season, you might choose a resistant variety. Look for these symbols: V=verticillium wilt, F=fusarium wilt, N=nematodes, T=tomato mosaic virus, A=alternaria, TSW=tomato spotted wilt. While some would argue that these resistant varieties are not as tasty as some of the older varieties, in many cases these will be your only resistance against problems.
Tomato spotted wilt virus, a common problem spread by insects called thrips, cannot be cured once symptoms are visible. Common varieties that carry the TSW resistance are BHN 444, BHN 640 and Amelia. Also, if you are a novice tomato grower, consider a variety with grape or cherry tomatoes. These seem to be easier to grow and are less prone to problems.
▪ Proper care: Proper watering and fertilization are imperative for a successful crop. At planting, use a light amount of fertilizer. For example, pour about 1 pint of starter solution (2 tablespoons 5-10-10 or 5-10-5 dissolved in 1 gallon of water) around each plant. When the tomatoes are the size of a quarter, side-dress with 1 pound of 10-10-10 per 100 ft2. Repeat every three to four weeks.
Over-fertilization during bloom is one of the leading causes of fruit drop. If your plant has vigorous vegetative growth, but few fruit, reduce the amount of fertilizer.
Tomatoes need about 1 to 2 inches of water once or twice per week. This will vary depending on soil type and conditions. Consider using soaker hoses or drip irrigation, which will deliver water to the roots of the plants. The chance for blossom end rot, caused by calcium deficiency, is lessened by regular watering during fruit formation.
For more information about homegrown tomatoes in Middle Georgia, contact your local extension office.
Upcoming Events
2017 Master Naturalist Class: Adult environmental education class focusing on forestry, ecology, waste and other topics related to natural resources and conservation. The program meets 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each Thursday in May. Class fee is $80. Class size is limited. For more information, call 478-751-6338.
Contact county Extension agent Karol Kelly at karolk@uga.edu.
Comments