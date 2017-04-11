Repeat bloomer viburnum will look great in your landscape

▪ Viburnum is a terrific large shrub for any landscape. Plant it in full sun. The Summer Snowflake variety is a “Todd Terrific” selection. This deciduous shrub grows 6 to 8 feet in height, and is a repeat bloomer. That means you get beautiful white bloom clusters several times during the growing season, and I love that. It’s easy to grow, but does need water during the dry spells.
▪ It’s time to prune boxwood. These shrubs respond best to shearing with hand or electric trimmers. The hard part is getting them all the the same size, or in a straight line. They do look good all neat and tidy! Try Wintergem or Wintergreen boxwood if you are looking for newer varieties that perform well.
▪ Now is the time to sprig, sod or seed warm-season lawns such as centipede, bermuda and zoyzia. There are several new varieties of each on the market.
▪ Set out tomato plants in the garden. Remove lower leaves and plant 75 percent of the young tomato plant in the soil. Use disease-resistant varieties for better results. Tomatoes will grow in any sunny location. Plant in containers, the flower border or the vegetable garden.
▪ Bearded iris can be dug and divided after the flowers fade. Discard any diseased plants.
▪ Remove faded flowers from daffodils and cut back any remaining foliage.
▪ Continue to plant annuals and perennials. Be sure to add organic matter, such as compost, to the beds. Use a slow-release fertilizer at the time of planting and water well.
Todd Goulding provides residential landscape design consultations. Contact him at fernvalley.com or 478-345-0719.
