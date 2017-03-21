Spring is here! Tips to start your garden right

▪ Now is the time to fertilize roses. Use the slow-release type of fertilizer.
▪ Wait until April 1, at least, before planting summer annuals.
▪ Spring is finally here! And so are the deer — eyeing your garden for their next feast. Spray today!
▪ When planting dogwood trees, remember these tips: Plant in the shade. Do not dig dogwoods from the wild; use nursery-grown trees. There are several new varieties that are resistant to the diseases that plague our native trees. Take a look at the Stellar Series dogwood trees, and Kousa.
▪ Pollen has started falling in thick clouds. Prepare now to protect outdoor furniture with covers. Lawn and leaf bags work well.
▪ Spot kill weeds in beds, on paths, walkways, patios and other areas around the landscape. Do this when the wind is calm and protect nearby plants from herbicide spray.
▪ Summer bulbs add color and interest to the garden and to containers. Plant bulbs such as caladium, canna (dwarf varieties) and dahlia now.
▪ If you are planning to add to an existing azalea bed, now is the time to take a flowering branch to the nursery for an exact match.
▪ Start adding 3 inches of mulch to flower and shrub beds. Mulch will conserve moisture during the hot months and reduce weed populations. I’m all for that!
Todd Goulding provides residential landscape design consultations. Contact him at fernvalley.com or 478-345-0719.
