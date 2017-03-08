Beautiful Yoshinos about to bloom in Macon

Middle Georgia’s favorite tree is about to burst into bloom. Here is what you need to know about Yoshino cherry trees.
▪ The botanical name is Prunus x yedoensis.
▪ These trees have abundant white flowers in March before the leaves appear.
▪ Mature height is about 20 to 25 feet, with about the same spread.
▪ It grows best in full sun, but will take some shade, although this will reduce flowering.
▪ A short-lived tree, it survives about 20 years in most parts of the South.
▪ An excellent fast-growing tree, use it as a specimen in the landscape.
▪ Cut branches just before flowering to make beautiful arrangements in vases that will last up to a week.
More garden news this week:
▪ My daylilies and roses are beginning to put on a good amount of growth, which means the deer will be nosing around my garden looking for a free gourmet meal to munch on. Not this year! It’s time to buy and apply deer repellent spray. Read the labels, because some products last up to three months and are rain resistant.
▪ What’s blooming this week? Daffodil, lorepetalum, azalea, forsythia, saucer magnolia, Bradford pear, pansy, snapdragon and red maples, just to name a few!
Todd Goulding provides residential landscape design consultations. Contact him at fernvalley.com or 478-345-0719.
