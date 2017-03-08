Keep avian influenza out of backyard flocks

You’ve likely heard that avian influenza, specifically, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), was found in a commercial poultry operation in Lincoln County, Tennessee.
Last weekend, the USDA confirmed the finding, making this the first confirmed case of HPAI in US poultry this year. There is a good chance that the virus was brought to Tennessee by migratory birds, which means it could just as easily move into Georgia. It is the responsibility of all poultry producers — those with backyard flocks as well as commercial producers — to do their parts to minimize the threat and prevent the spread in Georgia.
According to the USDA, avian influenza is caused by an influenza type A virus that can infect poultry (such as chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, domestic ducks, geese and guinea fowl) and is carried by free flying waterfowl (such as ducks, geese and shorebirds). Interestingly, while these birds are carriers, they may exhibit no symptoms. It is the gallinaceous group, such as our gamebirds and ground-living birds, that will suffer the effects. The virus spreads rapidly, has a high death rate, and is fatal in poultry.
Backyard flock owners should be just as vigilant protecting their birds as are commercial producers. Biosecurity measures will minimize the risk of exposure to the virus. Prevent contact between backyard poultry and wild birds.
More importantly, take steps to prevent the introduction of wild bird droppings. Use disposable shoe coverings or have an old pair of shoes dedicated to working in the area with backyard flocks. Don’t allow family and friends to walk amongst the backyard birds unless they take the same precautions.
Prevent the movement of rodents into housing areas. Avoidance is key with this highly virulent disease.
Anyone who has owned backyard chickens is likely painfully aware of all the threats that exist. Chickens can meet their demise by large predators such as neighborhood dogs and owls, or microorganisms such as bacteria and other parasites.
While the symptoms of avian influenza can be indicative of other problems, here are some important indicators to watch for:
▪ Sudden death, particularly of more than 10 percent of the flock, for no obvious reason.
▪ Swollen head, face, wattle and hocks.
▪ Purple discoloration of combs, wattle or legs.
▪ Lack of energy and appetite.
▪ Nasal discharge, coughing and sneezing.
▪ Stumbling, lack of coordination.
▪ Soft, thin-shelled or misshapen eggs.
In instances where a bird is sick for more than a week, is the only sick individual in a flock of healthy birds, or recovers from the sickness, more than likely you are not dealing with HPAI.
If there is ever doubt, it is better to err on the side of caution. Contact your local County Extension office or the Georgia Department of Agriculture at 855-491-1432 if avian influenza is suspected. There are no acceptable or practical treatments for avian influenza.
For more information, visit the following resources:
▪ extension.uga.edu/topics/poultry/avian-flu/
▪ allinallgone.com/ai-education-campaign/
▪ agr.georgia.gov/avian-influenza.aspx
Contact county Extension agent Karol Kelly at karolk@uga.edu.
