Enjoy daffodils and other winter-blooming plants

▪ What’s blooming now? Okame cherry, daffodil, camellia Japonica, Japanese/saucer magnolia and star magnolia.
▪ Dead head (remove the faded flowers) and fertilize daffodils as needed. Do not cut back the foliage!
▪ Remove leaves from beds and start adding mulch. Very last call to cut back liriope.
▪ The warm winter has been a flower lover’s dream! So many plants, trees and shrubs are blooming early!
▪ Get a jump on spring by planning and designing the landscape now. Visit FernValley.com for tips and helpful advice.
▪ Fruit trees are showing up at local nurseries. Be sure to do some homework on varieties that do well in Middle Georgia, and their growth habits or size. Consider dwarf varieties if space is limited.
▪ Summer- and fall-blooming perennials can be dug and divided now.
▪ Now is a great time to aerate the lawn. This will break up the soil to allow for better water and fertilizer penetration. Aerators can be rented at local rental stores.
▪ It is still a great time to transplant trees and shrubs.
▪ Next week, let’s talk about types of grasses that grow well in Middle Georgia.
Todd Goulding provides residential landscape design consultations. Contact him at fernvalley.com or 478-345-0719.
