Make every day Valentine’s Day

Once the hearts, flowers and chocolates are gone, why do we tend to take the focus off our relationships? Whether or not you go all out for Valentine’s Day, now is a great time to re-evaluate relationships: Are there areas for improvement? Is everyone healthy and happy?
Here are a few resources to keep love alive, 365 days of the year.
▪ Communicate effectively with your partner. University of Georgia Family Life Specialist Ted Futris says, “Women and men have occasionally been found to interpret the same messages differently, and these differences in interpretation are often the causes of major conflicts.”
Sometimes, I say one thing and my husband hears another. Ensuring that your partner understands what you are trying to communicate — even if they see it differently — is important. It is also important to listen when your partner communicates with you. I am a different person than I was when I was newly married. I have changed and so has my husband. We have acknowledged those changes — some have been good for us — only because we communicated openly and honestly about them early on.
▪ Share moments throughout the day. According to the book “Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work,” “couples in stable marriages maintain at least five times as many positive moments together than negative moments on a daily basis.” Between the children, work, planning for retirement and caregiving for an older parent, the appreciation may not always be voiced. Saying, “I appreciate you” can go a long way.
Similarly, compliments also serve as positive reinforcements. I have a lot more pep in my step when my husband says, “you look nice today.” You can also utilize technology by sending an unexpected selfie. You will be pleased with the response.
Sometimes I feel like we are in the movie “Groundhog Day,” doing the same things over and over again — chauffeuring children, preparing dinner and watching “Jeopardy.” Breaking up that monotony can bring new excitement into your relationship. It causes us to view our partners in a different light. On date night, I actually feel like we are dating again because it is just us — without the bills, squabbling children and the general stresses of life.
▪ Try something new together. Middle Georgia has a number of new restaurants, attractions and parks to visit. “Sip N Paint” date nights, for instance, are increasing in popularity and are quite fun. You get to spend quality time with your partner and make wonderful memories. Peruse the Out & About section of The Telegraph on Friday to find more events happening in Middle Georgia.
▪ Laughter is still good medicine. While there are health benefits associated with laughter — such as reduction of blood pressure and stress — it can also help your relationship. When I have observed long, happy relationships, I have noticed the common thread of laughter. One of the reasons I truly love my husband is his sense of humor. It has helped us through many stressful, and sometimes awkward, situations.
According to Henry Ward Beecher, “A person without a sense of humor is like a wagon without springs. It’s jolted by every pebble on the road.” Relationships are the same. Laughter can help ease the jolts of life that are sure to come.
Contact county Extension agent Keishon J. Thomas at 478-751-6338 or thomaskj@uga.edu.
