Orange is very on trend in interior design

▪ What’s the hottest color for interiors? Orange! From burnt orange to red-orange to tangerine, this color is the hottest trend. Use orange as an accent in pillows, furniture, drapes and accessories. Pair orange with browns, blues, greens and neutrals for a bright and fresh look.
▪ While you’re shopping for orange, take a look at green. What is hot now is shades of lime green — from avocado to celery.
▪ Grass cloth has made a come back in a major way for the interiors. New textures and colors have made this wall covering a hot trend in design.
▪ Brass is back in a big way. More popular is the soft luster brass, but frankly it’s just time to dust off your mom’s brass candle sticks and add them to your decor.
▪ It is not too late to prune Crape Myrtle. Prune to height of 7 feet or more.
▪ Prune any abelia that has become too tall. This summer-flowering shrub will grow and bloom great later this year.
▪ January is a terrific time to plant. However, wait for a day when temperatures are above 45 degrees and when the ground isn’t muddy.
▪ What’s beginning to blooming this week? Daffodils, saucer magnolia and camellia.
▪ Take the guess work out of gardening. Do a soil tests for lawns, shrubs, trees and gardens. Soil tests will tell you how much, what kind and when to apply fertilizers and other amendments. Check with your local County Extension office for details.
▪ There are big sales going on at some of the local garden centers. Stop in today for great savings.
