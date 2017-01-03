Winter a good time to tame poison ivy

▪ It looks like 2017 is off to a rainy start! On that note, water issues can “spring up” this time of year. These landscape issues can be complicated, requiring French drains or retaining walls. Water can do all kinds of damage, so it’s always best to fix the problem or call a professional. Call me for more advice about water problems in the landscape.
▪ Now is a good time to tame poison ivy. This vine can be easily identified in the winter. On trees, look for the vines that have what looks like a wooly covering. Use a large screw driver to pry the vines slightly away from the host tree and cut with pruners. Because the sap is so potent, wear disposable gloves and clean the pruners with soapy water. In the spring, if the vine starts to grow again at the base, spray it with a product such as Roundup.
▪ Now is a great time to prune Japanese maples because branches and limbs are easy to see. Try to reduce the size of the tree without changing its shape. Use loppers or pruners; don’t use hedge trimmers. It does take some practice, so prune just a little at first.
▪ What’s blooming now? Camellia Japonica. These evergreen shrubs have beautiful flowers January through March. They prefer morning sun to shade. Camellias not blooming? You probably have Camellia Sasanqua, which bloom October through December. Prune these shrubs after they bloom. Protect the blooms from freezing by cutting and bringing indoors or covering the plants.
▪ Parsley is a cold-hardy herb that nicely compliments plantings of pansies, adding an interesting foliage texture to the garden. Plant it in full sun. Butterfly larvae love parsley!
▪ January is the month to start a garden journal.
▪ Plant seeds of annual poppies this month for a colorful flower show in spring.
▪ Now is the time to prune any and all trees and shrubs that do not bloom in spring.
Todd Goulding provides residential landscape design consultations. Contact him at fernvalley.com or 478-345-0719.
Comments