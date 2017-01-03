Give kids a back-to-school head start

Winter break is almost over. That’s right, no more late nights, naps during the day or, my favorite, living without a schedule.
While I hate to remind us our time will no longer be our own, my hope is to make it easier for parents — as well as teachers — as we return to our respective routines, including getting the children back to school.
As parents, we are instrumental in our children’s educational success. Therefore, there are some things we can do to prepare our little ones — and big ones, if you are like me and everyone is taller than you are — for success in the classroom.
▪ Establish a routine early: Begin earlier bed and wake-up times two or three days prior to returning to school. It may be tempting to let them hang out until they drop and sleep late the following day, but it also will make life more difficult when they do have to adhere to a schedule.
▪ Educational time: My first-grader must read and complete worksheets. I also have added educational apps to his tablet. I have found the absence of anything educational for two weeks makes the transition back to school difficult. For middle-schoolers, it’s a tad more difficult, but doable. My daughter must practice her instrument and she also is working on poster ideas for the upcoming 4-H Demonstration Project Achievement. For my high-schooler, I impress upon him the importance of good grades, upcoming projects, tests and milestone achievements. It’s football bowl season, so I try to captivate his interest in college and discuss his future plans as well.
▪ Wake up early on the big day: No matter how well you plan, something will go awry. Waking the children earlier will leave time for the lost belt, slow start or just to work out the excitement of returning to school. It also will leave you less stressed when something doesn’t go as planned.
▪ Eat a good breakfast: No one knows better than me how difficult it is to get everyone to their designated places at the right times. However, skipping breakfast to save time is not the answer. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Make sure your child has a balanced meal before going to school. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Research reports that children who “have eaten a nutritious breakfast have energy, improved concentration and better grades.” I have found that prepping breakfast the night before really helps.
▪ Provide a pep talk: A pep talk can include the rules of engagement in the classroom. My aunt always reminded me to listen to the teacher, keep my hands to myself, complete my work and don’t talk in class. Remind your children of these same things. You may sound like a broken record, but children are not little adults and they require reminders. Your child’s teacher will thank you.
▪ Make homework a priority: Going back to school will bring with it the return of homework. Identify expectations regarding homework. In my home, homework must be completed prior to doing any extra-curricular activities. It is also a good idea to take inventory of school supplies. I cannot tell you how many times I have heard, “I couldn’t find a pencil or a sharpener,” as an excuse for not completing homework.
Good luck as we tackle the next nine weeks of school and have a happy, healthy 2017!
Contact county Extension agent Keishon J. Thomas at 478-751-6338 or thomaskj@uga.edu.
