Paperwhite narcissus add fragrance to the holidays

▪ Paperwhite narcissus are blooming in the garden and in my greenhouse — just in time for the holidays. Whether you use live plants or cut stems, the beautiful, fragrant flowers add elegance to any holiday occasion. Because the fragrance is strong, it’s best to use these away from food and food-serving areas.
▪ I love amaryllis. This large bulb is easy to grow and produces huge trumpet shaped flowers at the holiday time. Amaryllis grow in bright light, moist soil and cool conditions. Remove flowers as they fade.
▪ Now is the time buy and decorate living Christmas trees. These live trees with roots will need large containers to hold the root ball while indoors. Water regularly so the roots don’t dry out, but don’t allow water to sit for extended periods in the bottom of the container. Living Christmas trees need to be planted outside before Jan. 1. Choose a location that is suited for your tree in terms of size and sunlight. Next year, add some lights!
▪ Did you know that poinsettias are not poisonous? In fact, the Aztecs used these plants for dyes and medicine. But, they are not edible either. Accidental ingestion will cause a tummy ache.
▪ This is the best time of year to move and transplant trees and shrubs. Your success rate will be close to 100 percent because of the cool, wet weather.
▪ In the vegetable garden, plant onion sets now.
▪ Prune Knockout roses now. Use hedge trimmers to cut these hardy shrubs 8 to 12 inches from the ground. If your roses are still blooming, like mine, wait until after the holidays.
▪ Bird feeders make great Christmas gifts. Keep existing bird feeders full. Your feathered friends are depending on you as a primary food source. When hard freezes are predicted, be sure to empty the water from birdbaths to prevent cracking.
▪ Looking for a great gift idea? Give the gift of a garden design, outdoor lighting or a completely planted container! Call me today for more information about these and other great garden gift ideas.
Todd Goulding provides residential landscape design consultations. Contact him at fernvalley.com or 478-345-0719.
Comments