Get a head start on falling leaves

Autumn is almost here! The leaves from the cherry trees have already started to fall. This year, get a head start! Here are the rules of leaves:
▪ Don’t bag the leaves and put them at the street. There is no room at the landfill and that’s too much work.
▪ Don’t burn the leaves. This is a fire hazard and pollutes the air.
▪ Don’t let the leaves stay on the lawn for long. This damages the grass.
▪ Do mow the lawn and leaves with a mulching mower. The leaves just disappear, with no raking needed.
▪ Do rake the leaves and put them in the compost pile.
▪ Do rake the leaves into a pile and run over them with the mower, to make mulch for landscape beds. This can also be done with a chipper/shredder.
▪ Do buy a blower that also vacuums and mulches and put the mulched leaves back into your beds.
▪ Do rake the leaves into a big pile and jump in them with your kids or loved ones.
