Kebabs! Perfect for Labor Day grilling

It was all the rage in the ‘50s and ‘60s.
Waiters, often wearing turbans, would parade through some finer restaurants carrying flaming skewers of grilled meat. The patrons would oooh and aaah, and maybe duck out of the way if the flames came too close.
That particular fad has seen its moment in time; whether it faded away due to changing tastes or stricter fire codes is not known. The flames are gone, but the food remains.
What was skewered back in the day was almost always shish kebab. Cubes of marinated lamb were threaded alternately on the skewers with cubes of vegetables.
The dish, a specialty of the region around Turkey, Armenia and Georgia, was considered exotic then and is still delicious today. But what we did not realize back then is that there are many types of kebabs.
Basically, meat — or vegetable or even fruit — on a skewer, plus fire, equals a kebab.
It’s the ultimate food on a stick. To explore the world of kebabs, from traditional to contemporary, I made four different kinds, including one that would be best served as an appetizer at a party.
Spiced Shrimp and Tomato Kebabs are just the sort of thing to pass around at a gathering of your friends. They’re light and delicious, pretty to look at and totally addictive. They can marinate before the party begins, and they require only a few minutes on the grill before they are ready to eat.
What makes these kebabs so instantly desirable is the combination of spices that go into the marinade. Olive oil and garlic are a given, but this version packs in the flavor with cilantro, basil, mint, cayenne, honey, lime juice and perhaps the trendiest spice of the moment, smoked paprika.
This marinade makes the shrimp a party by itself. Grape tomatoes that alternate with the shrimp on the skewers only add to the fun. Not only do they help cool down the cayenne, but they also give that delightful little burst in your mouth when you bite them.
From this modern take on kebabs, I moved on to perhaps the most traditional version, shish kebabs.
If you, like me, always thought of shish kebabs as containing meat and vegetables on the same skewers, then you, like me, will be surprised to learn that is not the original Turkish way to make them.
Meat needs one length of time to grill. Vegetables, another, shorter time. When you put meat and vegetables on the same skewer, all too often you end up with peppers that burn and tomatoes that fall apart before the meat is fully cooked.
So this recipe cooks everything on separate skewers, allowing each item to be cooked to its proper degree of doneness.
That’s one secret to the recipe. The other is, once again, the marinade. This one is very simple and takes no time to put together, but it benefits immensely by its use of yogurt.
I love plain yogurt in a marinade when I’m grilling meat. It tenderizes the meat – in this case lamb, but I love it with chicken, too — and gives it just enough of a tang to be intriguing.
When I think of restaurant kebabs that are not being carried aloft in flames, the kebabs I think of tend to be the ones I had at an Afghan restaurant outside of Washington, D.C. I had long, thin kebabs made up of ground lamb and ground beef reminiscent of the Middle Eastern dish kofte.
The bread was spectacular, too, but I was concentrating on trying to re-create that kebab. I think I found a winner, as I often do, in “The Barbecue! Bible,” by Steven Raichlen.
Raichlen’s Spiced Lamb and Beef Kebabs have everything in them I was looking for and in just the right proportions.
You begin with equal amounts of ground lamb and beef, and mix into it a grated onion (that way you get all the flavor of the onion, but none of the pieces), a couple of hot peppers, some dill, cilantro, cumin and turmeric, and a single egg to bind it all together.
The result? Well, let’s just say I had it for lunch today, and I’m going to have it for dinner. And if there is any left over, I’m going to scramble it in my eggs for breakfast.
And for a kebab that is a little out of the ordinary, I made grilled mushroom and scallion kebabs that Raichlen identifies as coming from Korea.
The marinade is appropriately Asian — soy sauce, toasted sesame oil, garlic, sesame seeds. Into this, you soak mushrooms and the white and light green parts of scallions. Thread these on skewers along with pieces of yellow bell pepper, and grill.
You wind up with a light and deceptively flavorful side dish (grilled mushrooms are the best) that could go with any number of meals. It’s vegetarian, too.
Waiters with flaming swords may look down on it, but it’s delicious.
Spiced Lamb and Beef Kebabs (Lula Kebabs)
1 pound lean ground lamb
1 pound lean ground beef, such as round or sirloin
1 small onion, grated
1 to 2 serrano peppers or bird chiles, seeded and minced
1 large egg, beaten
3 tablespoons minced fresh dill, or 1 tablespoon dried
3 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
2 teaspoons salt, or more to taste
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon ground cumin, or more to taste
1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
Combine the lamb, beef, onion, peppers, egg, dill, cilantro, salt, pepper, cumin and turmeric in a large bowl. Knead and squeeze the mixture with your hands until thoroughly blended, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a large heavy skillet and set over very low heat. Cook the meat mixture just until it is warmed through, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon. Remove meat mixture from the heat and let stand until completely cooled.
To test the meat mixture for seasoning, cook a small amount in a nonstick skillet until cooked through, then taste, adding more salt and/or cumin to the remaining mixture as necessary; it should be highly seasoned.
If using wooden skewers, soak them in water at least 30 minutes. Line a baking sheet with plastic wrap. Divide the meat mixture into 8 equal portions. Lightly wet your hands with cold water. Then, starting about 1 inch from the tip, mold each portion around a skewer to form a flattish sausage that is 8 to 10 inches long and 1 to 1 1/2 inches wide. Using the first two fingers of one hand in a scissors fashion, make a series of shallow ridges across the length of the sausage. As it is made, place each kebab on the prepared baking sheet, then cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or as long as overnight.
Set up the grill for high heat, and brush and oil it. Grill the kebabs over direct heat, turning with tongs, until they are nicely browned and cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes in all. Serve at once.
Serves four.
Turkish Shish Kebab
1 cup plain whole-fat yogurt
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes or 2 teaspoons Aleppo pepper flakes
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 1/2 pounds boneless loin or shoulder of lamb, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes (include some fatty pieces)
8 plum tomatoes or small round tomatoes
1 green bell pepper cut into 12 pieces or 12 bull’s horn peppers
4 pita breads
2 tablespoons ground sumac, optional
Combine the yogurt, olive oil, garlic, pepper flakes, salt and black pepper in a nonreactive bowl. Add the lamb cubes and toss to coat thoroughly. Let the lamb marinate in the refrigerator, covered, for 24 hours, stirring once or twice.
If using wooden skewers, soak them in water at least 30 minutes. Remove the lamb from the marinade and discard the marinade. Thread the cubes of meat onto skewers, alternating lean and fatty pieces. Thread the tomatoes onto separate, flat skewers (or 2 skewers side by side), thread the peppers onto another skewer.
Set up a grill to high heat. Brush and oil the grill grate, then arrange all of the kebabs on the hot grate, and grill, turning with tongs, until the skins on the vegetables are blistered and browned and the lamb is browned and done to taste, 8 to 12 minutes for well done.
Use a pita to protect your hand while unskewering the lamb and vegetables onto serving plates, dividing the vegetables evenly. Serve at once, accompanied by the pitas; sprinkle the optional sumac on top.
Serves four.
Spiced Shrimp and Tomato Kebabs
1/4 cup thinly sliced peeled ginger
4 garlic cloves
1/4 cup packed cilantro leaves
2 tablespoons chopped basil leaves
1 tablespoon chopped mint
1 teaspoon cayenne
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 teaspoons honey
2 teaspoons salt
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 pounds shrimp, shelled and deveined
1 pint grape tomatoes
In a food processor, combine the ginger with the garlic, cilantro, basil, mint, cayenne, paprika, lime juice, honey, salt and olive oil, and puree. Scrape the marinade into a large bowl, add the shrimp and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 4 hours.
If using wooden skewers, soak them in water at least 30 minutes. Thread the shrimp and tomatoes alternately onto skewers.
Light a grill and oil the grates. Grill the skewers over high heat, turning once, until the shrimp are lightly charred and cooked through and the tomatoes are beginning to burst, about 6 minutes for large shrimp. Serve right away.
Note: If you wish to make a smaller version of this recipe, use fewer shrimp but make the full amount of the marinade. Anything less and you will not be able to puree the ingredients.
Makes 10 appetizer servings.
Grilled Mushroom and Scallion Kebabs
12 ounces fresh shiitake or cremini mushrooms, stemmed, caps wiped clean with dampened paper towels
2 bunches large scallions
1 medium yellow bell pepper, cored, seeded and cut into 1 1/2-by-1/2-inch strips
1/4 cup soy sauce
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 tablespoon Asian toasted sesame oil
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted (see note)
1/2 teaspoon pepper
If using wooden skewers, soak them in water at least 30 minutes. Cut each mushroom into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Cut the white and light green part of the scallions into pieces the length of the mushroom strips, about 1 1/2 inches. Finely chop the dark green part of the scallions. Thread the mushroom strips onto skewers so they will lie flat on the grill, alternating them with the light colored parts of the scallions and the bell pepper strips threaded onto the skewers the short way. Place the kebabs in a baking dish.
Whisk together the soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, garlic, 1 tablespoon of the sesame seeds and the pepper in a large bowl. Pour the soy sauce mixture over the kebabs and let marinate at room temperature for 1 to 2 hours, turning once.
Preheat the grill to high, and brush and oil the grate. Remove the kebabs from the marinade, reserving the marinade. Grill the kebabs directly over the heat, turning with tongs and brushing often with the marinade, until the mushrooms are tender and the scallions and bell pepper are nicely browned, about 6 to 10 minutes in all.
Sprinkle the chopped scallion greens and remaining tablespoon of sesame seeds over the kebabs and serve them hot or at room temperature.
Note: To toast seeds, nuts or bread crumbs, set a dry skillet over medium heat (do not use a nonstick skillet). Add the seeds, nuts or bread crumbs and heat until lightly toasted, 3 to 5 minutes, shaking the skillet occasionally. Transfer to a plate to cool.
Serves four to six.
