Food Service Inspection Report

April 20, 2018 07:40 PM

vGrade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of April 13-19

Krystal, 1140 Gray Hwy. 96

Johnny V’s, 5854 Columbus Road 94

Dairy Queen, 1185 Gray Hwy. 82

Pizza Hut, 66 Spring St. 92

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy. 96

H&H, 807 Forsyth St. 90

Central Georgia Technical College, 3300 Macon Tech Drive 99

Bearfoot Tavern, 468 Second St. 95

Wnb Factory, 4632 Presidential Pkwy. 88

Aramark/Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road 90

Waffle House, 6220 Zebulon Road 94

Central Fellowship Christian Academy, 8460 Hawkinsville Road 96

Panera Bread, 181 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 92

Dab’s Cafe, 1000 Terminal Drive 96

Barnes & Noble, 5080 Riverside Drive 95

Firehouse Subs, 4921 Riverside Drive 94

Marble Slab Creamery, 5976 Zebulon Road 100

Sage Dining Services Inc. @ First Presbyterian Day School, 5671 Calvin Drive 97

Sofrito, 2389 Ingleside Ave. 100

Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St. 98

Checker’s Drive-In Restaurant, 2790 Pio Nono Ave. 93

Zaxby’s, 6375 Zebulon Road 98

Northwoods Academy, 709 Pierce Ave. 100

Brookdale Macon, 250 Water Tower Court 91

Pinegate, 300 Charter Blvd. 82

Vineville Methodist Church, 2095 Vineville Ave. 99

LaBella Morelia, 499 Martin Luther King Blvd. 75

Waffle House, 5146 Thomaston Road 80

James H. Porter School Lunchroom, 5802 School Road 97

J. Christopher’s, 220 Starcadia Circle 94

Wok N Roll, 5540 Thomaston Road 90

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 4450 Forsyth Road 87

Academy for Classical Education, 5665 New Forsyth Road 84

Buffalo Grill, 5615 Houston Road 92

Little India, 402 Cherry St. 74

Fruit of the Spirit Catering @ Cirrus Academy, 1870 Pio Nono Ave. 91

Medical Center of Central Georgia, 777 Hemlock St. 85

Carmella Joe’s, 777 Hemlock St. 98

The Corner Cafe @ Medical Center Navicent Health, 777 Hemlock St. 93

Ribbons Cafe, 800 First St. 95

The Society Garden, 2389 Ingleside Ave. 94

Houston County Environmental Health

Cracker Barrel, 2700 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 96

Krystal, 747 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 91

Quail Run Elementary School, 250 Smithville Church Road, Warner Robins 100

Microtel Inn & Suites, 110 Fairview Drive, Perry 90

Smoothie Juice Bar, 912 B Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 100

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 4020 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Church Home Rehabilitation & Healthcare, 2470 Ga. 41 N., Fort Valley 94

Little Caesar’s, 1424 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100

Jameson Inn, 200 Hampton Court, Perry 100

Atlanta Bread Company, 2624 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Steak N Shake, 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 95

Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill, 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Feagin Mill Middle School, 1200 Feagin Mill Road, Warner Robins 100

Starbucks Coffee, 3094 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 96

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 3030 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 91

