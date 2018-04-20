Food Service Inspection Report

vGrade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of April 13-19
Krystal, 1140 Gray Hwy. 96
Johnny V’s, 5854 Columbus Road 94
Dairy Queen, 1185 Gray Hwy. 82
Pizza Hut, 66 Spring St. 92
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy. 96
H&H, 807 Forsyth St. 90
Central Georgia Technical College, 3300 Macon Tech Drive 99
Bearfoot Tavern, 468 Second St. 95
Wnb Factory, 4632 Presidential Pkwy. 88
Aramark/Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road 90
Waffle House, 6220 Zebulon Road 94
Central Fellowship Christian Academy, 8460 Hawkinsville Road 96
Panera Bread, 181 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 92
Dab’s Cafe, 1000 Terminal Drive 96
Barnes & Noble, 5080 Riverside Drive 95
Firehouse Subs, 4921 Riverside Drive 94
Marble Slab Creamery, 5976 Zebulon Road 100
Sage Dining Services Inc. @ First Presbyterian Day School, 5671 Calvin Drive 97
Sofrito, 2389 Ingleside Ave. 100
Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St. 98
Checker’s Drive-In Restaurant, 2790 Pio Nono Ave. 93
Zaxby’s, 6375 Zebulon Road 98
Northwoods Academy, 709 Pierce Ave. 100
Brookdale Macon, 250 Water Tower Court 91
Pinegate, 300 Charter Blvd. 82
Vineville Methodist Church, 2095 Vineville Ave. 99
LaBella Morelia, 499 Martin Luther King Blvd. 75
Waffle House, 5146 Thomaston Road 80
James H. Porter School Lunchroom, 5802 School Road 97
J. Christopher’s, 220 Starcadia Circle 94
Wok N Roll, 5540 Thomaston Road 90
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 4450 Forsyth Road 87
Academy for Classical Education, 5665 New Forsyth Road 84
Buffalo Grill, 5615 Houston Road 92
Little India, 402 Cherry St. 74
Fruit of the Spirit Catering @ Cirrus Academy, 1870 Pio Nono Ave. 91
Medical Center of Central Georgia, 777 Hemlock St. 85
Carmella Joe’s, 777 Hemlock St. 98
The Corner Cafe @ Medical Center Navicent Health, 777 Hemlock St. 93
Ribbons Cafe, 800 First St. 95
The Society Garden, 2389 Ingleside Ave. 94
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of April 13-19
Cracker Barrel, 2700 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 96
Krystal, 747 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 91
Quail Run Elementary School, 250 Smithville Church Road, Warner Robins 100
Microtel Inn & Suites, 110 Fairview Drive, Perry 90
Smoothie Juice Bar, 912 B Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 100
Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 4020 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Church Home Rehabilitation & Healthcare, 2470 Ga. 41 N., Fort Valley 94
Little Caesar’s, 1424 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100
Jameson Inn, 200 Hampton Court, Perry 100
Atlanta Bread Company, 2624 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Steak N Shake, 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 95
Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill, 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Feagin Mill Middle School, 1200 Feagin Mill Road, Warner Robins 100
Starbucks Coffee, 3094 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 96
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 3030 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 91
Comments