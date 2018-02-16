Food & Drink

Food Service Inspection Report

February 16, 2018 05:49 PM

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of Feb. 9-15

Ballard Hudson Middle School, 1070 Anthony Road 95

Burger King, 3820 Riverside Drive 95

Chick-fil-A, 140 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 90

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 120 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 91

Econo Lodge, 1990 Riverside Drive 83

Gateway Cafe, 300 Mulberry St. 95

Hampton Inn & Suites, 3954 Riverplace Drive 85

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 4650 Forsyth Road 100

Lifespring, 5113 College Crossing Drive 98

McDonald’s, 5020 Harrison Road 82

McKibben Lane Elementary School, 990 Newport Road 96

Nutrition for Tomorrow Food Program, 2778 Riverside Drive 100

Piedmont Kitchen & Brewery, 450 Third St. 92

Soar, 2011 Riverside Drive 82

Sauced @ Mercer Village, 1635 Montpelier Ave. 99

Springdale Elementary, 4965 Northside Drive 99

Subway, 5602 Thomaston Road 91

Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery, 546 Poplar St. 89

Tattnall Square Academy, 111 Trojan Trail 98

Zanders Deli, 1568 Forest Hill Road 87

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of Feb. 9-15

American Deli, 494 Booth Road, Warner Robins 91

American Deli, 1130 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 96

Baymont Inn & Suites, 2731 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 97

Bertha’s Kitchen, 112 Rose St., Warner Robins 100

Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites, 205 Lect Drive, Perry 98

Casa Mexico II, 866 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 97

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 2915 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Chick-fil-A, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville 100

Comfort Inn & Suites, 201 Lect Drive, Perry 92

Fairfield Inn & Suites, 221 Margie Drive, Warner Robins 91

Hardees, 421 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins 80

Hibachi Express, 1080 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 99

Houston County Detention Center, 203 N. Perry Pkwy., Perry 100

Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse, 3035 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 76

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1416 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 96

Kimberly’s BBQ, 1320 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 98

Kona Ice (commissary), 80 Sweetbay Road, Kathleen 100

Kona Ice (mobile), 80 Sweetbay Road, Kathleen 100

Marco’s Pizza, 273 Perry Pkwy., Perry 94

McEver Probation Detention Center, 2100 Kings Chapel Road, Perry 100

McDonalds, 265 Perry Pkwy., Perry 88

Oil Lamp Restaurant. 401 General Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry 100

Owens Boarding House, 106 Young Ave., Warner Robins 99

Peri Peri Fried Chicken, 700 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins 100

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex, 2001 Karl Drive, Warner Robins 96

Roco’s, 715B Ga. 96, Bonaire 100

Salsa’s Mexican Grill No. 2, 738 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 100

Southern Landings Golf Club, 309 Stathams Way, Warner Robins 92

Tacos & More, 1238 Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins 94

The Carriage House, 125 S. Langston Circle, Perry 94

The Garden Grill & Bar / Hilton Garden Inn, 207 N. Willie Lee Pkwy., Warner Robins 84

Top Wok, 1244 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 92

Waffle House, 1501 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 95

White Diamond Grill, 497 Ga. 247, Bonaire 92

