Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of Feb. 9-15
Ballard Hudson Middle School, 1070 Anthony Road 95
Burger King, 3820 Riverside Drive 95
Chick-fil-A, 140 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 90
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 120 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 91
Econo Lodge, 1990 Riverside Drive 83
Gateway Cafe, 300 Mulberry St. 95
Hampton Inn & Suites, 3954 Riverplace Drive 85
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 4650 Forsyth Road 100
Lifespring, 5113 College Crossing Drive 98
McDonald’s, 5020 Harrison Road 82
McKibben Lane Elementary School, 990 Newport Road 96
Nutrition for Tomorrow Food Program, 2778 Riverside Drive 100
Piedmont Kitchen & Brewery, 450 Third St. 92
Soar, 2011 Riverside Drive 82
Sauced @ Mercer Village, 1635 Montpelier Ave. 99
Springdale Elementary, 4965 Northside Drive 99
Subway, 5602 Thomaston Road 91
Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery, 546 Poplar St. 89
Tattnall Square Academy, 111 Trojan Trail 98
Zanders Deli, 1568 Forest Hill Road 87
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of Feb. 9-15
American Deli, 494 Booth Road, Warner Robins 91
American Deli, 1130 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 96
Baymont Inn & Suites, 2731 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 97
Bertha’s Kitchen, 112 Rose St., Warner Robins 100
Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites, 205 Lect Drive, Perry 98
Casa Mexico II, 866 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 97
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 2915 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Chick-fil-A, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville 100
Comfort Inn & Suites, 201 Lect Drive, Perry 92
Fairfield Inn & Suites, 221 Margie Drive, Warner Robins 91
Hardees, 421 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins 80
Hibachi Express, 1080 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 99
Houston County Detention Center, 203 N. Perry Pkwy., Perry 100
Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse, 3035 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 76
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1416 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 96
Kimberly’s BBQ, 1320 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 98
Kona Ice (commissary), 80 Sweetbay Road, Kathleen 100
Kona Ice (mobile), 80 Sweetbay Road, Kathleen 100
Marco’s Pizza, 273 Perry Pkwy., Perry 94
McEver Probation Detention Center, 2100 Kings Chapel Road, Perry 100
McDonalds, 265 Perry Pkwy., Perry 88
Oil Lamp Restaurant. 401 General Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry 100
Owens Boarding House, 106 Young Ave., Warner Robins 99
Peri Peri Fried Chicken, 700 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins 100
Rigby’s Entertainment Complex, 2001 Karl Drive, Warner Robins 96
Roco’s, 715B Ga. 96, Bonaire 100
Salsa’s Mexican Grill No. 2, 738 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 100
Southern Landings Golf Club, 309 Stathams Way, Warner Robins 92
Tacos & More, 1238 Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins 94
The Carriage House, 125 S. Langston Circle, Perry 94
The Garden Grill & Bar / Hilton Garden Inn, 207 N. Willie Lee Pkwy., Warner Robins 84
Top Wok, 1244 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 92
Waffle House, 1501 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 95
White Diamond Grill, 497 Ga. 247, Bonaire 92
