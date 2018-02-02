Food & Drink

Food Service Inspection Report

February 02, 2018 08:09 PM

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1

Arby’s, 3100 Riverside Drive 96

Burger King, 5441 Bowman Road 91

Central Georgia Rehabilitation Hospital, 3351 Northside Drive 90

Comfort Suites, 120 Plantation Inn Drive 99

Dairy Queen, 1608 Bass Road 95

Jittery Joe’s Coffee, 1635 Montpelier Ave. 98

Growler USA, 1530 Mercer University Drive 85

Domino’s Pizza, 600 New St . 96

Dunkins Donuts/Baskin Robins, 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 95

M.A. Evans School, 345 Edwards Ave. 95

Hartley Elementary School, 2230 Anthony Road 88

Mellow Mushroom, 5425 Bowman Road 98

Morningside Assisted Living of Macon, 6191 Peake Road 94

Osaka Sushi and Hibachi, 1530 Mercer University Drive 79

Papa John’s Pizza, 4126 Hartley Bridge Road 94

Pine Pointe Hospice of Central Georgia, 6261 Peake Road 90

Plantation Suites, 6000 Plantation Way 99

Pruitt Health, 6190 Peake Road 100

Pruitt Health, 2255 Anthony Road 92

Rutland Middle/High School, 6250 Skipper Road 96

Scoop’s On Cherry Street, 200 Coliseum Drive 86

Scoop’s On Cherry Street, 567 Cherry St. 88

Subway, 5955 Zebulon Road 97

Subway, 1401 Gray Hwy. 100

Subway, 883 Pine St. 91

Subway, 5451 Bowman Road 94

Subway, 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 84

Taco Bell, 1604 Bass Road 91

Taylor Elementary School, 2976 Crestline Drive 73

Zebulon Park Health and Rehabilitation, 343 Plantation Way 95

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of Week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1

American Deli, 2728 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 86

Burger King, 2010 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Curry Mantra, 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 94

Del Taco, 2768 Watson Blvd., Centerville 96

Dunkin Donuts, 866 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 91

Dunkin Donuts / Baskin Robbins, 3111 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 94

El Jalisciense, 1114 Ga. 96, Kathleen 95

Family Deli, 114 Manor Court, Warner Robins 95

Five Guys: Burgers & Fries, 133 Margie Drive, Warner Robins 100

Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville 87

Hampton Inn, 4000 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 98

Hampton Inn, 102 Hampton Court, Perry 94

Happy China, 117 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 81

Hong Kong Express, 2706 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 98

Ichiban Grill, 273 Perry Pkwy., Perry 100

Jones Wings and Things, 700 Feagin Mill Road, Warner Robins 94

Khan, 1998 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 90

Krystal , 10136 Hawkinsville Hwy., Warner Robins 87

McCall’s Tastes to Remember, 1001 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

McDonalds, 2720 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 98

Metropolis Grill, 866 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 100

Pub 96 Inc., 405 Ga. 96, Bonaire 92

Salsa’s Mexican Grill, 115 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 96

Shells, 117 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 100

The Foodie King - Commissary, 301 Club Villa Court, Kathleen 100

The Foodie King - Mobile, 301 Club Villa Court, Kathleen 100

The Taco Shed, 100 A Ga. 247 S., Warner Robins 99

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint, 133 Margie Drive, Warner Robins 96

Wendy’s, 2925 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 97

Wendy’s, 1295 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins 100

Yami Yami, 770 Ga. 96, Bonaire 91

Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 4086 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 95

