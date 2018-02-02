Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1
Arby’s, 3100 Riverside Drive 96
Burger King, 5441 Bowman Road 91
Central Georgia Rehabilitation Hospital, 3351 Northside Drive 90
Comfort Suites, 120 Plantation Inn Drive 99
Dairy Queen, 1608 Bass Road 95
Jittery Joe’s Coffee, 1635 Montpelier Ave. 98
Growler USA, 1530 Mercer University Drive 85
Domino’s Pizza, 600 New St . 96
Dunkins Donuts/Baskin Robins, 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 95
M.A. Evans School, 345 Edwards Ave. 95
Hartley Elementary School, 2230 Anthony Road 88
Mellow Mushroom, 5425 Bowman Road 98
Morningside Assisted Living of Macon, 6191 Peake Road 94
Osaka Sushi and Hibachi, 1530 Mercer University Drive 79
Papa John’s Pizza, 4126 Hartley Bridge Road 94
Pine Pointe Hospice of Central Georgia, 6261 Peake Road 90
Plantation Suites, 6000 Plantation Way 99
Pruitt Health, 6190 Peake Road 100
Pruitt Health, 2255 Anthony Road 92
Rutland Middle/High School, 6250 Skipper Road 96
Scoop’s On Cherry Street, 200 Coliseum Drive 86
Scoop’s On Cherry Street, 567 Cherry St. 88
Subway, 5955 Zebulon Road 97
Subway, 1401 Gray Hwy. 100
Subway, 883 Pine St. 91
Subway, 5451 Bowman Road 94
Subway, 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 84
Taco Bell, 1604 Bass Road 91
Taylor Elementary School, 2976 Crestline Drive 73
Zebulon Park Health and Rehabilitation, 343 Plantation Way 95
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of Week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1
American Deli, 2728 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 86
Burger King, 2010 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Curry Mantra, 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 94
Del Taco, 2768 Watson Blvd., Centerville 96
Dunkin Donuts, 866 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 91
Dunkin Donuts / Baskin Robbins, 3111 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 94
El Jalisciense, 1114 Ga. 96, Kathleen 95
Family Deli, 114 Manor Court, Warner Robins 95
Five Guys: Burgers & Fries, 133 Margie Drive, Warner Robins 100
Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville 87
Hampton Inn, 4000 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 98
Hampton Inn, 102 Hampton Court, Perry 94
Happy China, 117 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 81
Hong Kong Express, 2706 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 98
Ichiban Grill, 273 Perry Pkwy., Perry 100
Jones Wings and Things, 700 Feagin Mill Road, Warner Robins 94
Khan, 1998 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 90
Krystal , 10136 Hawkinsville Hwy., Warner Robins 87
McCall’s Tastes to Remember, 1001 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
McDonalds, 2720 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 98
Metropolis Grill, 866 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 100
Pub 96 Inc., 405 Ga. 96, Bonaire 92
Salsa’s Mexican Grill, 115 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 96
Shells, 117 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 100
The Foodie King - Commissary, 301 Club Villa Court, Kathleen 100
The Foodie King - Mobile, 301 Club Villa Court, Kathleen 100
The Taco Shed, 100 A Ga. 247 S., Warner Robins 99
Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint, 133 Margie Drive, Warner Robins 96
Wendy’s, 2925 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 97
Wendy’s, 1295 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins 100
Yami Yami, 770 Ga. 96, Bonaire 91
Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 4086 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 95
