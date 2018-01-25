Food & Drink

Food Service Inspection Report

January 25, 2018 08:07 PM

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of Jan. 19-25

Burger King, 1188 Gray Hwy. 99

Circle K, 4775 Chambers Road 100

ESPM Sport Bar and Cafe, 2822 Bloomfield Drive 96

Fall Off the Bone, 1897 Shurling Drive 95

Fish & Pig, 6420 Mosley Dixon Road 94

Georgia Bob’s BBQ, 4921 Riverside Drive 98

Growler USA, 1530 Mercer University Drive 71

Krystal, 3650 Riverside Drive 85

Macon Subway, 5972 Zebulon Road 96

Macon Subway, 1602 Montpelier Ave. 85

Marco Italian Restaurant, 4581 Forsyth Road 98

Marco’s Pizza, 2910 Riverside Drive 85

McDonald’s, 1670 Bass Road 92

McDonald’s, 6210 Zebulon Road 82

Mikata Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar, 2972 Riverside Drive 95

Nu-Way Weiners, 1602 Montpelier Ave. 97

Papa John’s, 265 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 91

Papa John’s, 1350 Gray Hwy. 94

Ricky’s Taco Shop, 3717 Mercer University Drive 91

Scoops On Cherry Street, 567 Cherry St. 71

Shiver Shack Shaved Ice, 1865 Tucker Road 100

Subway, 5955 Zebulon Road 75

Subway, 4319 Hartley Bridge Road 95

Taco Bell, 945 Gray Hwy. 91

Taco Bell, 4040 Bloomfield Road 88

Towne Place Suites, 1550 Mercer University Drive 100

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 120 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 93

Union Elementary School, 4831 Mamie Carter Drive 93

Veterans Elementary School, 4901 Faubus Ave. 96

Wendy’s, 4397 Hartley Bridge Road 99

Wendy’s, 3630 Riverside Drive 98

Williams Elementary School, 325 Pursley St. 88

Zaxby’s, 1680 Bass Road 97

Zaxby’s, 4686 Presidential Pkwy. 91

Zeafood Time, 2836 Riverside Drive 86

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of Jan. 19-25

American Deli, 1365 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 99

Captain D’s , 513 N Davis Drive, Warner Robins 100

Central Georgia Technical College, 80 Cohen Walker Drive, Warner Robins 97

Charlie’s Bar & Grill, 1291 S. Houston Lake Road 100

Cheri’s Good Food and Catering, 1000 Country Club Road, Perry 86

Cherokee Pines Golf and Fitness Bar, 1000 Country Club Drive, Perry 94

Different Smokes, 800 Elberta Road, Warner Robins 100

Gold Cup Bowling Center, 1041 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 100

Golden Corral Buffett & Grill, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville 74

Hardee’s, 99 Sandy Run Road, Bonaire 100

Hardee’s, 1504 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 83

Huddle House, 215 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 100

Jalisco Grill, 1023 St. Patrick Drive, Perry 95

Joe Muggs, 2620 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 98

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza, 778 Ga. 96, Bonaire 92

John’s Mexican Restaurant, 312 S. Armed Forces Blvd., Warner Robins 96

Krystal, 1638 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 95

Krystal, 1415 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant, 402 Ga. 247, Bonaire 100

Little League Southeastern Region Concession, 438 Snellgrove Road, Warner Robins 100

Martin’s BBQ, 102 S. Armed Forces Blvd., Warner Robins 100

McDonald’s, 3000 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 97

My Father’s Place, 2507 Moody Road, Warner Robins 94

Ole Times Country Buffet, 1208 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 91

Papa John’s, 808 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 87

Phoenix Pointe, 940 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 100

Pizza Hut, 1010 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 93

Smoothie King, 770 Ga. 96, Bonaire 98

Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant, 632 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville 100

Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ, 1001 St. Patrick Drive, Perry 93

Waffle House, 1055 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 93

Wendy’s, 2105 Moody Road, Warner Robins 98

Zaxby’s, 3101 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 96

Zaxby’s, 2931 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 99

