Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of Jan. 19-25
Burger King, 1188 Gray Hwy. 99
Never miss a local story.
Circle K, 4775 Chambers Road 100
ESPM Sport Bar and Cafe, 2822 Bloomfield Drive 96
Fall Off the Bone, 1897 Shurling Drive 95
Fish & Pig, 6420 Mosley Dixon Road 94
Georgia Bob’s BBQ, 4921 Riverside Drive 98
Growler USA, 1530 Mercer University Drive 71
Krystal, 3650 Riverside Drive 85
Macon Subway, 5972 Zebulon Road 96
Macon Subway, 1602 Montpelier Ave. 85
Marco Italian Restaurant, 4581 Forsyth Road 98
Marco’s Pizza, 2910 Riverside Drive 85
McDonald’s, 1670 Bass Road 92
McDonald’s, 6210 Zebulon Road 82
Mikata Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar, 2972 Riverside Drive 95
Nu-Way Weiners, 1602 Montpelier Ave. 97
Papa John’s, 265 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 91
Papa John’s, 1350 Gray Hwy. 94
Ricky’s Taco Shop, 3717 Mercer University Drive 91
Scoops On Cherry Street, 567 Cherry St. 71
Shiver Shack Shaved Ice, 1865 Tucker Road 100
Subway, 5955 Zebulon Road 75
Subway, 4319 Hartley Bridge Road 95
Taco Bell, 945 Gray Hwy. 91
Taco Bell, 4040 Bloomfield Road 88
Towne Place Suites, 1550 Mercer University Drive 100
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 120 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 93
Union Elementary School, 4831 Mamie Carter Drive 93
Veterans Elementary School, 4901 Faubus Ave. 96
Wendy’s, 4397 Hartley Bridge Road 99
Wendy’s, 3630 Riverside Drive 98
Williams Elementary School, 325 Pursley St. 88
Zaxby’s, 1680 Bass Road 97
Zaxby’s, 4686 Presidential Pkwy. 91
Zeafood Time, 2836 Riverside Drive 86
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of Jan. 19-25
American Deli, 1365 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 99
Captain D’s , 513 N Davis Drive, Warner Robins 100
Central Georgia Technical College, 80 Cohen Walker Drive, Warner Robins 97
Charlie’s Bar & Grill, 1291 S. Houston Lake Road 100
Cheri’s Good Food and Catering, 1000 Country Club Road, Perry 86
Cherokee Pines Golf and Fitness Bar, 1000 Country Club Drive, Perry 94
Different Smokes, 800 Elberta Road, Warner Robins 100
Gold Cup Bowling Center, 1041 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 100
Golden Corral Buffett & Grill, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville 74
Hardee’s, 99 Sandy Run Road, Bonaire 100
Hardee’s, 1504 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 83
Huddle House, 215 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 100
Jalisco Grill, 1023 St. Patrick Drive, Perry 95
Joe Muggs, 2620 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 98
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza, 778 Ga. 96, Bonaire 92
John’s Mexican Restaurant, 312 S. Armed Forces Blvd., Warner Robins 96
Krystal, 1638 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 95
Krystal, 1415 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100
La Cabana Mexican Restaurant, 402 Ga. 247, Bonaire 100
Little League Southeastern Region Concession, 438 Snellgrove Road, Warner Robins 100
Martin’s BBQ, 102 S. Armed Forces Blvd., Warner Robins 100
McDonald’s, 3000 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 97
My Father’s Place, 2507 Moody Road, Warner Robins 94
Ole Times Country Buffet, 1208 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 91
Papa John’s, 808 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 87
Phoenix Pointe, 940 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 100
Pizza Hut, 1010 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 93
Smoothie King, 770 Ga. 96, Bonaire 98
Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant, 632 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville 100
Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ, 1001 St. Patrick Drive, Perry 93
Waffle House, 1055 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 93
Wendy’s, 2105 Moody Road, Warner Robins 98
Zaxby’s, 3101 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 96
Zaxby’s, 2931 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 99
Comments