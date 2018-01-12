Food & Drink

Food Service Inspection Report

January 12, 2018 08:32 PM

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of Jan. 5-11

Allure’s Wet Bar, 3670 Eisenhower Pkwy. 96

Applebee’s Neighborhood and Grill, 6235 Zebulon Road 96

Brasserie Circa, 4420 Forsyth Road 97

Buffalo’s Cafe, 5990 Zebulon Road 91

Chick-fil-A, 5920 Zebulon Road 100

Daylight Donuts, 1530 Mercer University Drive 80

El Sombrero, 4646 Forsyth Road 97

Firehouse Subs, 4640 Presidential Pkwy. 86

Jeneane’s at Pinebrook, 4436 Forsyth Road 93

Jimmy John’s Sandwiches, 781 Spring St. 100

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza, 6255 Zebulon Road 87

Macon Pizza Co., 5978 Zebulon Road 100

Margaritas Mexican Grill, 6016 Zebulon Road 98

Margaritas Mexican Grill, 4696 Presidential Pkwy. 96

Mcalister’s Deli, 4641 Presidential Pkwy. 97

Silly’s Lilly Restaurant, 327 Pittman St. 93

Taki Steak House, 6255 Zebulon Road 87

Wendy’s, 6001 Harrison Road 100

Zaxby’s, 6375 Zebulon Road 96

Zaxby’s, 4686 Presidential Pkwy. 75

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of Week of Jan. 5-11

Bahama Bob’s, 2132 Ga. 41, Perry 98

Bigos Bistro, 3035 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 87

Captain D’s, 1414 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 94

Chick-fil-A, 1867 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 96

China King Restaurant, 273 Perry Pkwy., Perry 91

Firehouse Subs, 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 96

Game-On Sports Cafe, 4027 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 98

Growler USA America’s Microbrew Pub, 1117 Ga. 96, Kathleen 90

Guardian Center, 600 Perry Pkwy., Perry 91

Jalisco Grill, 273 Perry Pkwy., Perry 93

Los Trios Bar & Grill, 2195 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 95

Moodz Sports Bar & Lounge, 1619 Moody Road, Warner Robins 96

Pizza Hut, 1344 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 94

Pizza Hut, 670 Lake Joy Road., Kathleen 94

TJ & Son Foods, 713 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Taco Bell, 419 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins 100

Waffle House, 102 Lect Drive, Perry 100

Waffle House, 1426 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 80

Which Wich, 670 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen 90

Yummy Express, 1365 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 91

