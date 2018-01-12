Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of Jan. 5-11
Allure’s Wet Bar, 3670 Eisenhower Pkwy. 96
Applebee’s Neighborhood and Grill, 6235 Zebulon Road 96
Brasserie Circa, 4420 Forsyth Road 97
Buffalo’s Cafe, 5990 Zebulon Road 91
Chick-fil-A, 5920 Zebulon Road 100
Daylight Donuts, 1530 Mercer University Drive 80
El Sombrero, 4646 Forsyth Road 97
Firehouse Subs, 4640 Presidential Pkwy. 86
Jeneane’s at Pinebrook, 4436 Forsyth Road 93
Jimmy John’s Sandwiches, 781 Spring St. 100
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza, 6255 Zebulon Road 87
Macon Pizza Co., 5978 Zebulon Road 100
Margaritas Mexican Grill, 6016 Zebulon Road 98
Margaritas Mexican Grill, 4696 Presidential Pkwy. 96
Mcalister’s Deli, 4641 Presidential Pkwy. 97
Silly’s Lilly Restaurant, 327 Pittman St. 93
Taki Steak House, 6255 Zebulon Road 87
Wendy’s, 6001 Harrison Road 100
Zaxby’s, 6375 Zebulon Road 96
Zaxby’s, 4686 Presidential Pkwy. 75
View inspections:
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of Week of Jan. 5-11
Bahama Bob’s, 2132 Ga. 41, Perry 98
Bigos Bistro, 3035 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 87
Captain D’s, 1414 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 94
Chick-fil-A, 1867 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 96
China King Restaurant, 273 Perry Pkwy., Perry 91
Firehouse Subs, 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 96
Game-On Sports Cafe, 4027 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 98
Growler USA America’s Microbrew Pub, 1117 Ga. 96, Kathleen 90
Guardian Center, 600 Perry Pkwy., Perry 91
Jalisco Grill, 273 Perry Pkwy., Perry 93
Los Trios Bar & Grill, 2195 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 95
Moodz Sports Bar & Lounge, 1619 Moody Road, Warner Robins 96
Pizza Hut, 1344 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 94
Pizza Hut, 670 Lake Joy Road., Kathleen 94
TJ & Son Foods, 713 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Taco Bell, 419 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins 100
Waffle House, 102 Lect Drive, Perry 100
Waffle House, 1426 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 80
Which Wich, 670 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen 90
Yummy Express, 1365 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 91
