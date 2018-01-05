Food & Drink

Food Service Inspection Report

January 05, 2018 09:44 PM

vGrade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of Dec. 29, 2017-Jan. 4, 2018

Brasserie Circa, 4420 Forsyth Road 77

Fazoli’s, 6237 Zebulon Road 90

Hong Kong Restaurant, 5936 Zebulon Road 92

Lucky China, 4221 Mercer University Drive 94

Marco’s Pizza, 6394 Zebulon Road 83

McAlister’s Deli, 6255 Zebulon Road 87

Middle Georgia Soccer Association, 4500 Raley Road 100

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 6255 Zebulon Road 91

Natalia’s, 201 N. Macon St. 100

New China Express, 1493 Gray Hwy. 86

O’Charley’s, 3740 Bloomfield Road 96

Papa John’s Pizza, 4590 Billy Williamson Drive 95

Papa John’s Pizza, 6020 Zebulon Road 90

Pizza Hut, 6230 Zebulon Road 95

Stoner’s Pizza Joint, 4524 Forsyth Road 83

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of Dec. 29, 2017-Jan. 4, 2018

Aqua Lounge, 1281 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins 96

Arby’s, 2061 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 96

El Bronco, 2067 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 91

Krystal, 747 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 91

McDonalds, 1413 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 93

Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers, 823 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 97

Perry Hospital Cafeteria, 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry 100

Quality Inn, 1602 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 94

S Deli & Wings, 520 Gen. Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry 100

Shanghai Restaurant, 2203 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 98

Stoner’s Pizza Joint, 1281 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins 94

Subway at Walmart, 502 Booth Road, Warner Robins 100

Thai Pepper, 1806 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 96

Top China, 1114 Ga. 96, Kathleen 100

Travelodge, 100 Westview Lane, Perry 100

Waffle House, 102 Lect Drive, Perry 77

