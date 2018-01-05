Food Service Inspection Report

vGrade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of Dec. 29, 2017-Jan. 4, 2018
Brasserie Circa, 4420 Forsyth Road 77
Fazoli’s, 6237 Zebulon Road 90
Hong Kong Restaurant, 5936 Zebulon Road 92
Lucky China, 4221 Mercer University Drive 94
Marco’s Pizza, 6394 Zebulon Road 83
McAlister’s Deli, 6255 Zebulon Road 87
Middle Georgia Soccer Association, 4500 Raley Road 100
Moe’s Southwest Grill, 6255 Zebulon Road 91
Natalia’s, 201 N. Macon St. 100
New China Express, 1493 Gray Hwy. 86
O’Charley’s, 3740 Bloomfield Road 96
Papa John’s Pizza, 4590 Billy Williamson Drive 95
Papa John’s Pizza, 6020 Zebulon Road 90
Pizza Hut, 6230 Zebulon Road 95
Stoner’s Pizza Joint, 4524 Forsyth Road 83
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of Dec. 29, 2017-Jan. 4, 2018
Aqua Lounge, 1281 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins 96
Arby’s, 2061 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 96
El Bronco, 2067 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 91
Krystal, 747 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 91
McDonalds, 1413 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 93
Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers, 823 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 97
Perry Hospital Cafeteria, 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry 100
Quality Inn, 1602 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 94
S Deli & Wings, 520 Gen. Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry 100
Shanghai Restaurant, 2203 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 98
Stoner’s Pizza Joint, 1281 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins 94
Subway at Walmart, 502 Booth Road, Warner Robins 100
Thai Pepper, 1806 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 96
Top China, 1114 Ga. 96, Kathleen 100
Travelodge, 100 Westview Lane, Perry 100
Waffle House, 102 Lect Drive, Perry 77
