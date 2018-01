1:17 UGA fans go wild after Rose Bowl-winning TD Pause

1:52 Community members share concerns about potential Bibb school closing

1:33 Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash

1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

1:19 Escaped inmate Ricky Dubose appears before judge

0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street