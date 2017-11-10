Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of Nov. 3-9
3 Countries Restaurant, 195 Spring St. 99
American Feel ajd Wings, 45 Spring St. 94
Buffalo Wild Wings, 169 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 95
Courtyard By Marriott, 3990 Sheraton Drive 90
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 5000 Eisenhower Pkwy. 93
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 3950 Riverside Drive 92
Dairy Queen, 4471 Ocmulgee E. Blvd. 99
Dinner Bell, 3892 Eisenhower Pkwy. 64
Domino’s Pizza, 4682 Forsyth Road 91
Doughboy Pizza, 518 Cherry St. 96
Econo Lodge, 1990 Riverside Drive 80
Fairfield Inn & Suites, 4035 Sheraton Drive 95
Guitarras Mexican Grill, 157 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 91
Home 2 Suites, 3963 Riverplace Drive 91
Hong Kong Garden, 3045 Hartley Bridge Road 94
Huddle House, 4890 Ocmulgee E. Blvd. 100
IHOP, 165 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 82
Ingram Pye Elementary School, 855 Anthony Road 100
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 4650 Forsyth Road 96
Kings Deli & Seafood, 3780 Northside Drive 94
Macon Centreplex, 200 Coliseum Drive 91
Macon Centreplex Kitchen, 200 Coliseum Drive 80
Macon Regional Youth Detention Center, 4164 Riggins Mill Road 99
Macon Rescue Mission, 774 Hazel St. 91
Marriott Macon City Center , 240 Coliseum Drive 81
Panera Bread, 181 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 89
Reboot Retrocade and Bar, 566 Cherry St. 100
S&S Cafeteria, 3724 Eisenhower Pkwy. 80
Sage Dining Services Inc. @ First Presbyterian Day School, 5671 Calvin Drive 95
Sleep Inn North, 3928 River Place Drive 96
Trinity Services Group, 668 Oglethorpe St. 96
Tzango Cocina Delmundo, 3045 Hartley Bridge Road 97
Waffle House, 4475 Ocmulgee E. Blvd. 93
Wager’s, 3914 Riverplace Drive 90
Wendy’s, 6001 Harrison Road 100
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of Nov. 3-9
Big Picture Burgers, 1114 Ga. 96, Kathleen 96
Bonaire Elementary School, 100 Elm St., Bonaire 100
Bonaire Middle School, 125 Ga. 96, Bonaire 100
Burger King, 851 Warren Drive, Warner Robins 100
Centerville Headstart, 1009 Carl Vinson Pkwy., Centerville 100
Dairy Queen, 353 General Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry 99
Deli House, 778 Ga. 96, Bonaire 90
Elberta Head Start, 708 Elberta Road, Warner Robins 100
Fazoli’s, 762 Ga. 96 Bonaire 100
Georgia Bob’s BBQ, 107 Perimeter Road, Perry 91
Hill Top Elementary School, 301 Robert Bryson Smith Pkwy., Bonaire 100
Holiday Inn Express, 1502 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100
Little Caesars Pizza, 602 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 94
Nu-Way Weiners, 1762 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Panda Express, 2743 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Papa John’s, 100 N. Houston Lake Road, Centerville 100
Parkwood Elementary School, 503 Parkwood Ave., Warner Robins 100
Pizza Hut, 4027 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, 98
Pizza Hut, 1406 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 99
Sonic Drive In, 805 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 100
Starbucks Coffee, 2729 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Starbucks Coffee - Kroger, 774 W. Ga. 96, Bonaire 91
Subway, 703 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Subway, 1114 Ga. 96, Kathleen 100
Subway, 600 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 77
Subway, 100 N. Houston Lake Road, Centerville 91
Taco Bell, 1340 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 97
Taco Bell, 2719 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Tucker Head Start, 313 Scott Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Yogurt City, 778 Ga. 96, Bonaire 100
Zaxby’s, 401 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins 98
Comments