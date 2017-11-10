Food & Drink

Food Service Inspection Report

November 10, 2017 10:05 PM

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of Nov. 3-9

3 Countries Restaurant, 195 Spring St. 99

American Feel ajd Wings, 45 Spring St. 94

Buffalo Wild Wings, 169 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 95

Courtyard By Marriott, 3990 Sheraton Drive 90

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 5000 Eisenhower Pkwy. 93

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 3950 Riverside Drive 92

Dairy Queen, 4471 Ocmulgee E. Blvd. 99

Dinner Bell, 3892 Eisenhower Pkwy. 64

Domino’s Pizza, 4682 Forsyth Road 91

Doughboy Pizza, 518 Cherry St. 96

Econo Lodge, 1990 Riverside Drive 80

Fairfield Inn & Suites, 4035 Sheraton Drive 95

Guitarras Mexican Grill, 157 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 91

Home 2 Suites, 3963 Riverplace Drive 91

Hong Kong Garden, 3045 Hartley Bridge Road 94

Huddle House, 4890 Ocmulgee E. Blvd. 100

IHOP, 165 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 82

Ingram Pye Elementary School, 855 Anthony Road 100

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 4650 Forsyth Road 96

Kings Deli & Seafood, 3780 Northside Drive 94

Macon Centreplex, 200 Coliseum Drive 91

Macon Centreplex Kitchen, 200 Coliseum Drive 80

Macon Regional Youth Detention Center, 4164 Riggins Mill Road 99

Macon Rescue Mission, 774 Hazel St. 91

Marriott Macon City Center , 240 Coliseum Drive 81

Panera Bread, 181 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 89

Reboot Retrocade and Bar, 566 Cherry St. 100

S&S Cafeteria, 3724 Eisenhower Pkwy. 80

Sage Dining Services Inc. @ First Presbyterian Day School, 5671 Calvin Drive 95

Sleep Inn North, 3928 River Place Drive 96

Trinity Services Group, 668 Oglethorpe St. 96

Tzango Cocina Delmundo, 3045 Hartley Bridge Road 97

Waffle House, 4475 Ocmulgee E. Blvd. 93

Wager’s, 3914 Riverplace Drive 90

Wendy’s, 6001 Harrison Road 100

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of Nov. 3-9

Big Picture Burgers, 1114 Ga. 96, Kathleen 96

Bonaire Elementary School, 100 Elm St., Bonaire 100

Bonaire Middle School, 125 Ga. 96, Bonaire 100

Burger King, 851 Warren Drive, Warner Robins 100

Centerville Headstart, 1009 Carl Vinson Pkwy., Centerville 100

Dairy Queen, 353 General Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry 99

Deli House, 778 Ga. 96, Bonaire 90

Elberta Head Start, 708 Elberta Road, Warner Robins 100

Fazoli’s, 762 Ga. 96 Bonaire 100

Georgia Bob’s BBQ, 107 Perimeter Road, Perry 91

Hill Top Elementary School, 301 Robert Bryson Smith Pkwy., Bonaire 100

Holiday Inn Express, 1502 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100

Little Caesars Pizza, 602 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 94

Nu-Way Weiners, 1762 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Panda Express, 2743 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Papa John’s, 100 N. Houston Lake Road, Centerville 100

Parkwood Elementary School, 503 Parkwood Ave., Warner Robins 100

Pizza Hut, 4027 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, 98

Pizza Hut, 1406 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 99

Sonic Drive In, 805 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 100

Starbucks Coffee, 2729 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Starbucks Coffee - Kroger, 774 W. Ga. 96, Bonaire 91

Subway, 703 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Subway, 1114 Ga. 96, Kathleen 100

Subway, 600 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 77

Subway, 100 N. Houston Lake Road, Centerville 91

Taco Bell, 1340 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 97

Taco Bell, 2719 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Tucker Head Start, 313 Scott Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Yogurt City, 778 Ga. 96, Bonaire 100

Zaxby’s, 401 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins 98

