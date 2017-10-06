Food Service Inspection Report

Diane Labombarbe Getty Images
October 06, 2017 7:41 PM

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of Sept. 19-Oct. 6

Arby’s, 975 Gray Hwy. 96

Compass Rose, 1780 Anthony Road 99

Captain D’s, 5390 Thomaston Road 91

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 4040 Riverside Drive 88

Chic-fil-A, 1569 Bass Road 92

Dairy Queen, 4760 Log Cabin Drive 97

El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 610 North Ave. 88

Espm Sport Bar and Cafe, 2822 Bloomfield Drive 96

Gold Cup Bowling, 3720 Pio Nono Ave. 92

Hampton Inn & Suites, 5010 Eisenhower Pkwy. 87

Hotlanta Wings, 650 Shurling Drive 98

Howard Middle/High School, 6600 Forsyth Road 95

Ice Queen, 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 86

J.H. Heard Elementary, 6515 Houston Road 91

Krystal, 1140 Gray Hwy. 83

Little India, 402 Cherry St. 82

LRP Hotels Of Macon, Springhill Suites, 4630 Sheraton Drive 98

Macon Swirls, 5451 Bowman Road 100

Marble Slab Creamery, 5976 Zebulon Road 99

Masonic Home Of Ga., 1417 Nottingham Drive 73

Mrs. Winners, 2419 Pio Nono Ave. 94

Nu-Way Weiners, 921 Hillcrest Blvd. 93

Papouli’s Grecian Food, 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 94

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style, 3485 Mercer University Drive 97

Subway, 2630 Emery Hwy. 83

Taylor Elementary School, 2976 Crestline Drive 86

Wendy’s, 1073 Gray Hwy. 98

Wendy’s, 6040 Zebulon Road 93

Zaxby’s, 1680 Bass Road 96

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of 19-Oct. 6

American Deli, 1365 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100

Baymont Inn & Suites, 2731 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 99

Church’s Chicken, 1801 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 58

Family Deli, 114 Manor Court, Warner Robins 95

Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood, 2907 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Hampton Inn, 102 Hampton Court, Perry 91

Hardee’s, 99 Sandy Run Road, Bonaire 100

Hardee’s, 1504 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100

Hot Spot Pizza and Wings, 785 N. Houston Road, Warner Robins 92

Huddle House, 215 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins 95

Khan, 1998 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 85

Krystal, 1638 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 91

Krystal, 1415 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 93

Larry’s Giant Subs, 789 Highway 96, Bonaire 100

Longhorn Steakhouse of Perry, 100 Hampton Court, Perry 89

Martin’s BBQ, 102 S. Armed Forces Blvd., Warner Robins 100

McDonalds, 1413 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 96

Moodz Sports Bar & Lounge, 1619 Moody Road, Warner Robins 100

Nu-Way Weiners, 1215 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 91

Oil Lamp Restaurant, 401 General Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry 100

Papa Johns, 322 N. Perry Pkwy., Perry 96

Smokes Bar & Grill, 1249 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 100

Smoothie King, 770 Ga. 96, Bonaire 99

The Taco Shed, 100 A Ga. 247 S., Warner Robins 92

Yami Yami, 770 Ga. 96, Bonaire 90

Zaxby’s, 861 Warren Drive, Warner Robins 90

