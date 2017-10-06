Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of Sept. 19-Oct. 6
Arby’s, 975 Gray Hwy. 96
Compass Rose, 1780 Anthony Road 99
Captain D’s, 5390 Thomaston Road 91
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 4040 Riverside Drive 88
Chic-fil-A, 1569 Bass Road 92
Dairy Queen, 4760 Log Cabin Drive 97
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 610 North Ave. 88
Espm Sport Bar and Cafe, 2822 Bloomfield Drive 96
Gold Cup Bowling, 3720 Pio Nono Ave. 92
Hampton Inn & Suites, 5010 Eisenhower Pkwy. 87
Hotlanta Wings, 650 Shurling Drive 98
Howard Middle/High School, 6600 Forsyth Road 95
Ice Queen, 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 86
J.H. Heard Elementary, 6515 Houston Road 91
Krystal, 1140 Gray Hwy. 83
Little India, 402 Cherry St. 82
LRP Hotels Of Macon, Springhill Suites, 4630 Sheraton Drive 98
Macon Swirls, 5451 Bowman Road 100
Marble Slab Creamery, 5976 Zebulon Road 99
Masonic Home Of Ga., 1417 Nottingham Drive 73
Mrs. Winners, 2419 Pio Nono Ave. 94
Nu-Way Weiners, 921 Hillcrest Blvd. 93
Papouli’s Grecian Food, 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 94
Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style, 3485 Mercer University Drive 97
Subway, 2630 Emery Hwy. 83
Taylor Elementary School, 2976 Crestline Drive 86
Wendy’s, 1073 Gray Hwy. 98
Wendy’s, 6040 Zebulon Road 93
Zaxby’s, 1680 Bass Road 96
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of 19-Oct. 6
American Deli, 1365 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100
Baymont Inn & Suites, 2731 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 99
Church’s Chicken, 1801 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 58
Family Deli, 114 Manor Court, Warner Robins 95
Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood, 2907 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Hampton Inn, 102 Hampton Court, Perry 91
Hardee’s, 99 Sandy Run Road, Bonaire 100
Hardee’s, 1504 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100
Hot Spot Pizza and Wings, 785 N. Houston Road, Warner Robins 92
Huddle House, 215 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins 95
Khan, 1998 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 85
Krystal, 1638 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 91
Krystal, 1415 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 93
Larry’s Giant Subs, 789 Highway 96, Bonaire 100
Longhorn Steakhouse of Perry, 100 Hampton Court, Perry 89
Martin’s BBQ, 102 S. Armed Forces Blvd., Warner Robins 100
McDonalds, 1413 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 96
Moodz Sports Bar & Lounge, 1619 Moody Road, Warner Robins 100
Nu-Way Weiners, 1215 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 91
Oil Lamp Restaurant, 401 General Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry 100
Papa Johns, 322 N. Perry Pkwy., Perry 96
Smokes Bar & Grill, 1249 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 100
Smoothie King, 770 Ga. 96, Bonaire 99
The Taco Shed, 100 A Ga. 247 S., Warner Robins 92
Yami Yami, 770 Ga. 96, Bonaire 90
Zaxby’s, 861 Warren Drive, Warner Robins 90
