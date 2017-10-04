In addition to great food, these restaurant have space for special events

The weather is finally turning cool and crisp, and thoughts are turning to holiday events and dinners. Here are some of our favorite restaurants with a private room for special events.
The Backburner
If you are looking for something different to surprise your guests, the Backburner is a hidden little gem despite its existence of many years. Known for its seafood paella and luscious desserts, this little house tucked away off of Ingleside Avenue has two private rooms: One tiny room that seats up to eight and another that hosts up to 30. Ask for their holiday menu and reserve your room early.
Natalia’s
Perhaps the most accommodating to groups, Natalia’s is worth the price. It can host parties of eight to 80, with audio-visual equipment and prix fixe menus. If the weather is not too cold, the heated patio is delightful especially if you hire a pianist. Every meal is delicious and every dessert is sumptuous, so if you want to impress, this is the one.
Marco
Marco is perhaps the most flexible with its space for groups. The most enjoyable parties I have attended here have had a buffet of several meats, vegetables, pastas, and desserts, but a prix fixe or custom menu is also available. Up to 30 guests can be accommodated and you can’t go wrong with the food.
Fish ‘n’ Pig
If you’re looking for something less expensive but still great fun and excellent food, Fish ‘n’ Pig is one of my favorite private party locations. It can be a drive for your guests, but the lake location and private “boathouse” room — complete with fireplace — will make it a festive and magical event. With both barbecue and seafood, plus country vegetables and key lime pie, this place is a winner.
Other great party locations include Michael’s on Mulberry, Kudzu, Grow and the Tic Toc, all in downtown Macon; the Grits Cafe in downtown Forsyth; and Fountain of Juice on Forsyth Road. Just call for reservations, capacity, and a private event menu.
The Backburner
Address: 2242 Ingleside Avenue
Phone: 478-746-3336
Hours: T-Th 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Website: backburnermacon.com
Price: $20-$28
Natalia’s
Address: 201 N. Macon Street
Phone: 478-741-1380
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Monday, 5-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 5-10 p.m. Thursday-Friday
Website: Natalias.net
Price: $22-$32
Marco
Address: 4581 Forsyth Road
Phone: 478-405-5660
Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 5 p.m.-closing Monday-Saturday
Website: marcomacon.com
Price: $22-$32
Fish ‘n’ Pig
Address: 6420 Moseley Dixon Road
Phone: 478-476-8837
Hours: 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, F-Sat 4:30-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Website: fishnpig.com
Price: $12-$20
