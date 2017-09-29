Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of Sept. 22-28
Antebellum On Arlington, 684 Arlington Place 99
Asiana Cafe, 7275 Hawkinsville Road 99
Back To Edenz, 3348 Vineville Ave. 89
Baymont Inn & Suites, 3680 Riverside Drive 87
Central High School, 2155 Napier Ave. 90
Chen’s Wok, 4010 Northside Drive 85
Chichester’s Healthwise Pharmacy, Family/Did Fun Day 100
Comfort Inn & Suites, 3935 Arkwright Road 81
Foshee Foods Cast Iron Catering, 3508 Brookdale Ave. 100
Fruit Of The Spirit Catering @ Cirrus Academy, 1870 Pio Nono Ave. 97
H.G. Weaver Middle School, 2570 Heath Road 97
Hephzibah Children’s Home, 6601 Zebulon Road 97
Heritage Elementary, 6050 Thomaston Road 99
Holiday Inn Express, 4970 Harrison Road 94
Holiday Inn Macon North, 3953 River Place Road 82
Hooters of Macon, 112 Riverside Pkwy. 83
J and F Caribbean Delight, 1686 N. Atwood Drive 99
McDonald’s, 2497 Pio Nono Ave. 87
Miller Middle School, 751 Hendley St. 98
Momma Golberg’s Deli, 1530 Mercer University Drive 99
Northside Cheers, 3852 Northside Drive 86
Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits, 3246 Mercer University Drive 97
Quality Inn & Suites Breakfast, 115 Riverside Drive 95
St. Paul Apartments, 1330 Forsyth St. 99
Starbucks, 4640 Forsyth Road 97
Taco Bell, 6215 Zebulon Road 96
Tommy’s, 5580 Thomaston Road 91
Vineville Methodist Church, 2095 Vineville Ave. 95
Waffle House, 3620 Riverside Drive 89
Westside High School, 2851 Heath Road 82
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of Sept. 22-28
American Deli, 2728 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 92
Bigos Bistro, 3035 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 94
Charlies’ Bar & Grill, 1291 S. Houston Lake, Warner Robins 100
Chicken Salad Chick, 4088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 96
Church’s Chicken, 1801 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 75
Curry Mantra, 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 92
Del Taco, 2768 Watson Blvd., Centerville 92
El Jalisciense, 1114 Ga. 96, Kathleen 100
El Jalisciense Mexican Restaurant, 1224 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins 94
Golden Corral Buffett & Grill, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville 96
Hampton Inn, 4000 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Hardees, 2829 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 92
Hot Spot Pizza and Wings, 785 N. Houston Road, Warner Robins 76
Krystal, 10136 Hawkinsville Hwy., Warner Robins 90
La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 2707 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 84
Lake Joy Assisted Living & Memory Care, 100 Lake Crossing Drive, Warner Robins 100
Marco’s Pizza, 273 Perry Pkwy., Perry 95
McCall’s Tastes to Remember, 1001 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
McDonald’s, 3000 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 100
My Father’s Place, 2507 Moody Road, Warner Robins 94
My Thai & Sushi, 1291 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins 91
Pizza Hut, 1344 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 98
Pizza Hut, 670 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen 100
Quality Inn & Suites, 215 Margie Drive, Warner Robins 99
Shane’s Rib Shack, 2907 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant, 632 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville 100
Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q , 811 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 96
The Foodie King - Commissary, 301 Club Villa Court, Kathleen 100
The Foodie King - Mobile, 301 Club Villa, Kathleen 100
Top China, 1114 Ga. 96, Kathleen 89
Waffle House , 1055 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 91
Zaxby’s, 3101 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 96
Zaxby’s, 2931 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 93
