Diane Labombarbe Getty Images
Diane Labombarbe Getty Images

Food & Drink

Food Service Inspection Report

September 29, 2017 8:52 PM

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of Sept. 22-28

Antebellum On Arlington, 684 Arlington Place 99

Asiana Cafe, 7275 Hawkinsville Road 99

Back To Edenz, 3348 Vineville Ave. 89

Baymont Inn & Suites, 3680 Riverside Drive 87

Central High School, 2155 Napier Ave. 90

Chen’s Wok, 4010 Northside Drive 85

Chichester’s Healthwise Pharmacy, Family/Did Fun Day 100

Comfort Inn & Suites, 3935 Arkwright Road 81

Foshee Foods Cast Iron Catering, 3508 Brookdale Ave. 100

Fruit Of The Spirit Catering @ Cirrus Academy, 1870 Pio Nono Ave. 97

H.G. Weaver Middle School, 2570 Heath Road 97

Hephzibah Children’s Home, 6601 Zebulon Road 97

Heritage Elementary, 6050 Thomaston Road 99

Holiday Inn Express, 4970 Harrison Road 94

Holiday Inn Macon North, 3953 River Place Road 82

Hooters of Macon, 112 Riverside Pkwy. 83

J and F Caribbean Delight, 1686 N. Atwood Drive 99

McDonald’s, 2497 Pio Nono Ave. 87

Miller Middle School, 751 Hendley St. 98

Momma Golberg’s Deli, 1530 Mercer University Drive 99

Northside Cheers, 3852 Northside Drive 86

Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits, 3246 Mercer University Drive 97

Quality Inn & Suites Breakfast, 115 Riverside Drive 95

St. Paul Apartments, 1330 Forsyth St. 99

Starbucks, 4640 Forsyth Road 97

Taco Bell, 6215 Zebulon Road 96

Tommy’s, 5580 Thomaston Road 91

Vineville Methodist Church, 2095 Vineville Ave. 95

Waffle House, 3620 Riverside Drive 89

Westside High School, 2851 Heath Road 82

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of Sept. 22-28

American Deli, 2728 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 92

Bigos Bistro, 3035 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 94

Charlies’ Bar & Grill, 1291 S. Houston Lake, Warner Robins 100

Chicken Salad Chick, 4088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 96

Church’s Chicken, 1801 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 75

Curry Mantra, 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 92

Del Taco, 2768 Watson Blvd., Centerville 92

El Jalisciense, 1114 Ga. 96, Kathleen 100

El Jalisciense Mexican Restaurant, 1224 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins 94

Golden Corral Buffett & Grill, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville 96

Hampton Inn, 4000 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Hardees, 2829 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 92

Hot Spot Pizza and Wings, 785 N. Houston Road, Warner Robins 76

Krystal, 10136 Hawkinsville Hwy., Warner Robins 90

La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 2707 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 84

Lake Joy Assisted Living & Memory Care, 100 Lake Crossing Drive, Warner Robins 100

Marco’s Pizza, 273 Perry Pkwy., Perry 95

McCall’s Tastes to Remember, 1001 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

McDonald’s, 3000 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 100

My Father’s Place, 2507 Moody Road, Warner Robins 94

My Thai & Sushi, 1291 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins 91

Pizza Hut, 1344 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 98

Pizza Hut, 670 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen 100

Quality Inn & Suites, 215 Margie Drive, Warner Robins 99

Shane’s Rib Shack, 2907 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant, 632 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville 100

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q , 811 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 96

The Foodie King - Commissary, 301 Club Villa Court, Kathleen 100

The Foodie King - Mobile, 301 Club Villa, Kathleen 100

Top China, 1114 Ga. 96, Kathleen 89

Waffle House , 1055 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 91

Zaxby’s, 3101 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 96

Zaxby’s, 2931 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 93

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Biscuits and gravy with Chef Teddi

Biscuits and gravy with Chef Teddi 0:57

Biscuits and gravy with Chef Teddi
Making peppermint candy 2:46

Making peppermint candy
How to make a real grilled cheese sandwich 2:24

How to make a real grilled cheese sandwich

View More Video