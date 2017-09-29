Healing the world one casserole at a time

Life gets in the way sometimes, doesn’t it? You know what I mean. We get so trapped in our daily lives, work schedules, to-do-lists, running errands, household tasks, etc., that we allow ourselves very little time for others. I know it’s true for me.
I find, however, that when I “get over myself” and make room for others it seriously alters my perspective and once again shows me what’s really important in life … what really matters. When I get outside of myself I realize how much there is to be done in a world that needs so much. And while I can’t do it all I can do something.
I can smile at a stranger, offer a hug to someone in need of a human touch, say a prayer. One of the more tangible expressions of kindness I practice is through my love of cooking and baking. I can’t fix the problems of this world (or even my own community) but I can make and deliver a meal for someone coming home from the hospital, bake some cookies for a neighbor, slip a little something yummy into the purse of a friend.
Practicing acts of kindness brings others just a bit closer into view, allowing me to, indeed, “get over myself” and see that there’s so much good to be done in a world lacking in generosity, compassion, empathy and respect.
Maybe it’s my Southern upbringing or maybe it’s just my need to nurture others, but I plan to heal the world one casserole at a time. In case you want to join my movement you’re most welcome. Today I offer you a couple of my favorite recipes to assist your efforts. Or you may have a couple of favorite recipes of your own that you want to use. Whichever the case, know that there is someone out there in your community, your church, your workplace, your neighborhood — someone in need of kindness.
Poppyseed Chicken Casserole is a favorite standby of mine. Cooked chicken (baked, rotisserie, even canned) combine with a few other ingredients to make the filling of the casserole. Then coarsely crushed buttery crackers are mixed with melted butter and poppy seeds to make a crunchy topping that greatly complements the creamy filling.
Cheesy Spinach and Rice Chicken Casserole is a recipe that helps us feel a bit better about the casserole concept, because it at least uses healthy spinach in the filling, Don’t like spinach? Simply substitute broccoli.
Artichoke Chicken and Pasta Casserole is another favorite of mine. Save this recipe for adults only, as most kids are picky about eating artichokes.
My homework assignment for you: Get over yourself and do something nice for someone else. Bless them with a bit of love, laughter, and a casserole.
POPPYSEED CHICKEN CASSEROLE
8 servings
FILLING:
3 cups cooked chicken (I use breasts)
2 (10.75 ounce) cans cream of celery soup
1 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon dry poultry seasoning
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
TOPPING:
60 buttery crackers, coarsely crushed
1/2 cup butter, melted
2 tablespoons poppyseeds
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease one 13x9x2 inch baking dish.
Filling: Combine all ingredients and blend well. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish,
Topping: Combine ingredients and stir to blend. Evenly distribute topping over the filling.
Bake: Place in the center of the preheated oven and bake for 30 minutes.
CHEESY SPINACH AND RICE CHICKEN CASSEROLE
8 servings
FILLING:
2 cups cooked rice
2 (10.75 ounce) cans cream of chicken soup
1 cup sour cream
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon dry thyme
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 (12-14 ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, squeezed dry
2 cups cooked chopped chicken
8 ounces grated Monterey Jack cheese
TOPPING:
1 1//2 cups coarsely crushed buttery crackers
4 ounces grated Monterey Jack cheese
4 tablespoons melted butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease one 13x9x2 inch baking dish.
Filling: Combine all ingredients and blend well. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish,
Topping: Combine ingredients and stir to blend. Evenly distribute topping over the filling. Cover with foil.
Bake: Place in the center of the preheated oven and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes.
CREAMY CHICKEN, PASTA, AND ARTICHOKE CASSEROLE
8 servings
FILLING:
8 ounces dry rotini or fusilli pasta, cooked, drained well
2 cups cooked chopped chicken
1 (15 ounce) jar artichoke hearts (NOT marinated), drained well, chopped
1 (12 ounce) jar prepared alfredo sauce
1 (10.75 ounce) can cream of chicken soup
1/4 cup minced fresh parsley
TOPPING:
1 1/2 cups seasoned Panko breadcrumbs
1/2 cup melted butter
1/2 cup shredded or grated Parmesan cheese
Filling: Combine all ingredients and blend well. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish,
Topping: Combine ingredients and stir to blend. Evenly distribute topping over the filling. Cover with foil.
Bake: Place in the center of the preheated oven and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes.
