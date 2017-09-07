Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of Sept. 1-7
Alexander II School Nutrition, 1156 College St. 99
Burger King , 1188 Gray Hwy. 99
Checker’s, 2790 Pio Nono Ave. 80
Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, 4700 Hartley Bridge Road 85
KFC, 844 Shurling Drive 97
Krystal, 6225 Zebulon Road 90
McDonald’s, 6210 Zebulon Road 85
Mr. E’s Sports Bar and Grill, 5630 Houston Road 87
Nu-Way Weiners, 6016 Zebulon Road 92
Pin Strikes, 4318 Sheraton Drive 88
Residence Inn-Macon, 3900 Sheraton Drive 97
Rutland Middle/High School, 6250 Skipper Road 98
Sonny Carter Elementary School, 5910 Zebulon Road 97
Starbucks Coffee Co., 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 93
Subway, 3045 Hartley Bridge Road 89
Taiwan Restaurant, 2525 Pio Nono Ave. 84
Vineville Academy, 1270 Birch St. 85
Vineville Dream, 2983 Vineville Ave. 86
Waffle House, 3907 Arkwright Road 81
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of Sept. 1-7
Arby’s, 2061 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 91
Between Friends Coffeeshop & Cafe, 1080 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 100
Captain D’s , 513 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins 98
Econolodge, 102 Valley Drive, Perry 100
Houston County Crossroads, 215 Scott Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Huntington Middle School, 206 Welborn Road, Warner Robins 100
Joe Muggs, 2620 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 98
Logan’s Roadhouse, 2701 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Miller Elementary School, 101 Pine Valley Drive, Warner Robins 100
Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2628 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 92
Northside Elementary School, 305 Sullivan Drive, Warner Robins 100
Northside Middle School, 500 Johnson Road, Warner Robins 100
Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ, 1001 St. Patrick Drive, Perry 95
Subway, 502 Booth Road, Warner Robins 91
Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe, 1201 Sunset Ave., Perry 100
