Food & Drink

Food Service Inspection Report

September 07, 2017 2:34 PM

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of Sept. 1-7

Alexander II School Nutrition, 1156 College St. 99

Burger King , 1188 Gray Hwy. 99

Checker’s, 2790 Pio Nono Ave. 80

Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, 4700 Hartley Bridge Road 85

KFC, 844 Shurling Drive 97

Krystal, 6225 Zebulon Road 90

McDonald’s, 6210 Zebulon Road 85

Mr. E’s Sports Bar and Grill, 5630 Houston Road 87

Nu-Way Weiners, 6016 Zebulon Road 92

Pin Strikes, 4318 Sheraton Drive 88

Residence Inn-Macon, 3900 Sheraton Drive 97

Rutland Middle/High School, 6250 Skipper Road 98

Sonny Carter Elementary School, 5910 Zebulon Road 97

Starbucks Coffee Co., 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 93

Subway, 3045 Hartley Bridge Road 89

Taiwan Restaurant, 2525 Pio Nono Ave. 84

Vineville Academy, 1270 Birch St. 85

Vineville Dream, 2983 Vineville Ave. 86

Waffle House, 3907 Arkwright Road 81

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of Sept. 1-7

Arby’s, 2061 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 91

Between Friends Coffeeshop & Cafe, 1080 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 100

Captain D’s , 513 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins 98

Econolodge, 102 Valley Drive, Perry 100

Houston County Crossroads, 215 Scott Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Huntington Middle School, 206 Welborn Road, Warner Robins 100

Joe Muggs, 2620 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 98

Logan’s Roadhouse, 2701 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Miller Elementary School, 101 Pine Valley Drive, Warner Robins 100

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2628 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 92

Northside Elementary School, 305 Sullivan Drive, Warner Robins 100

Northside Middle School, 500 Johnson Road, Warner Robins 100

Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ, 1001 St. Patrick Drive, Perry 95

Subway, 502 Booth Road, Warner Robins 91

Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe, 1201 Sunset Ave., Perry 100

