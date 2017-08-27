Food & Drink

Food Service Inspection Report

August 27, 2017 10:16 AM

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of Aug. 18-24

Agnes Barden Elementary School, 2521 Anderson Drive 93

Bruce Elementary School, 3660 Houston Ave. 90

Cherry Blossom Health And Rehabilitation, 3520 Kenneth Drive 100

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 120 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 82

Cottages On Wesleyan, 1633 Wesleyan Drive 91

Country Inn & Suites, 3915 Arkwright Road 80

Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, 130 Holiday Drive 79

Five Guys, 120 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 100

Gateway Cafe, 300 Mulberry St. 94

Hilton Garden Inn, 120 Stadium Drive 80

Jamplexx Bar & Lounge, 435 Third St. 100

KFC, 4030 Pio Nono Ave. 99

Krystal, 3909 Bloomfield Road 86

La Quinta Inn, 3944 Riverplace Drive 95

Labella Morelia, 499 Martin Luther King Blvd. 89

McKibben Lane Elementary School, 990 Newport Road 93

Ocmulgee Brewpub, 484 Second St. 91

Oxygen Event Services, 104 Stoney Creek Drive 98

Papa John’s @ The Lofts At Mercer, 1530 Mercer University Drive 95

Plantation Suites, 6000 Plantation Way 99

Red Rooster Cafe, 470 First St. 97

Riley Elementary School, 3522 Greenbriar Road 90

Sauced @ Mercer , 1635 Montpelier Ave. 92

Southfield Elementary School, 4375 Bloomfield Drive 100

St. Joseph’s School, 905 High St. 100

St. Peter Claver Parish School Cafeteria, 133 Ward St. 94

Subway, 5451 Bowman Road 99

Taco Bell, 945 Gray Hwy. 92

The Green Plate, 440 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 99

Towne Place Suites, 1550 Mercer University Drive 89

Waffle House, 4094 Pio Nono Ave. 87

Wesley Glen Ministries, 4580 N. MumfoRoad Road 99

Williams Elementary School, 325 Pursley St. 100

Zaxby’s, 3960 Northside Drive 94

Zebulon Park Health and Rehabilitation, 343 Plantation Way 91

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of Aug. 18-24

American Deli, 494 Booth Road, Warner Robins 100

Anna’s Asian Cafe, 1117 Ga. 96, Kathleen 81

Guardian Center, 600 Perry Pkwy., Perry 77

Microtel Inn & Suites, 110 Fairview Drive, Perry 84

Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers, 823 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 91

Papa’s Wings Deli House, 801 N. Houston Road, Warner Robins 90

Perry Hospital Cafeteria, 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry 100

Sofrito Fusion Food Truck, 1807B Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 92

Sofrito Fusion Food Truck (mobile), 1807B Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 92

