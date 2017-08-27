Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of Aug. 18-24
Agnes Barden Elementary School, 2521 Anderson Drive 93
Bruce Elementary School, 3660 Houston Ave. 90
Cherry Blossom Health And Rehabilitation, 3520 Kenneth Drive 100
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 120 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 82
Cottages On Wesleyan, 1633 Wesleyan Drive 91
Country Inn & Suites, 3915 Arkwright Road 80
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, 130 Holiday Drive 79
Five Guys, 120 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 100
Gateway Cafe, 300 Mulberry St. 94
Hilton Garden Inn, 120 Stadium Drive 80
Jamplexx Bar & Lounge, 435 Third St. 100
KFC, 4030 Pio Nono Ave. 99
Krystal, 3909 Bloomfield Road 86
La Quinta Inn, 3944 Riverplace Drive 95
Labella Morelia, 499 Martin Luther King Blvd. 89
McKibben Lane Elementary School, 990 Newport Road 93
Ocmulgee Brewpub, 484 Second St. 91
Oxygen Event Services, 104 Stoney Creek Drive 98
Papa John’s @ The Lofts At Mercer, 1530 Mercer University Drive 95
Plantation Suites, 6000 Plantation Way 99
Red Rooster Cafe, 470 First St. 97
Riley Elementary School, 3522 Greenbriar Road 90
Sauced @ Mercer , 1635 Montpelier Ave. 92
Southfield Elementary School, 4375 Bloomfield Drive 100
St. Joseph’s School, 905 High St. 100
St. Peter Claver Parish School Cafeteria, 133 Ward St. 94
Subway, 5451 Bowman Road 99
Taco Bell, 945 Gray Hwy. 92
The Green Plate, 440 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 99
Towne Place Suites, 1550 Mercer University Drive 89
Waffle House, 4094 Pio Nono Ave. 87
Wesley Glen Ministries, 4580 N. MumfoRoad Road 99
Williams Elementary School, 325 Pursley St. 100
Zaxby’s, 3960 Northside Drive 94
Zebulon Park Health and Rehabilitation, 343 Plantation Way 91
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of Aug. 18-24
American Deli, 494 Booth Road, Warner Robins 100
Anna’s Asian Cafe, 1117 Ga. 96, Kathleen 81
Guardian Center, 600 Perry Pkwy., Perry 77
Microtel Inn & Suites, 110 Fairview Drive, Perry 84
Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers, 823 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 91
Papa’s Wings Deli House, 801 N. Houston Road, Warner Robins 90
Perry Hospital Cafeteria, 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry 100
Sofrito Fusion Food Truck, 1807B Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 92
Sofrito Fusion Food Truck (mobile), 1807B Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 92
